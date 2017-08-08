Looking for a bargain? Check out our top 3 Amazon tech deals for Tuesday

Aomais GO Bluetooth Speaker

Score the No. 1 best-seller in the Home Theater’s Systems category on Amazon with this Aomais GO Bluetooth Speaker, which is currently $130 off. The speaker is both rugged and durable, with good looks to match.

The speaker has an IPX7 waterproof rating, meaning it can withstand full immersion of up to 33 feet for 30 minutes. It’s also dustproof, snowproof, mudproof, and even shockproof. The speaker delivers clear, rich sound that fills any room, thanks to 30-watt total sound powered by two 15-watt full-range drivers and two passive radiators that deliver a super bass with less than 1 percent total harmonic distortion.

Like many of the best Bluetooth speakers, you can easily connect it to any Bluetooth device using Bluetooth 4.2 technology. It works wirelessly with iPhones, iPads, and Samsung, and HTC devices. Using a wired connection, you can connect your PC, TV and other non-Bluetooth devices using the 3.5mm audio jack. Even enjoy Karaoke by connecting a 3.5mm external microphone. The 7200mAh rechargeable battery blasts music for around eight hours (at 60 percent volume), and charges to full power in about three hours. You’ll also never have to worry about your devices dying, as the speaker provides an emergency power supply, just like the best USB charging hubs, to charge your mobile devices on the go.

With a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon based on more than 180 reviews, the Aomais GO Bluetooth Speaker regularly retails for $200 but is currently discounted to $70 on Amazon, saving you $130 (65 percent).

Amazon