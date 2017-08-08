Looking for a bargain? Check out our top 3 Amazon tech deals for Tuesday

Tuesday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a top-opening keypad safe, a RAVPower wall charger, and a No. 1 best-selling Bluetooth speaker. Score savings up to $130 and discounts as deep as 78 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
Aomais GO Bluetooth Speaker
Score the No. 1 best-seller in the Home Theater’s Systems category on Amazon with this Aomais GO Bluetooth Speaker, which is currently $130 off. The speaker is both rugged and durable, with good looks to match.
The speaker has an IPX7 waterproof rating, meaning it can withstand full immersion of up to 33 feet for 30 minutes. It’s also dustproof, snowproof, mudproof, and even shockproof. The speaker delivers clear, rich sound that fills any room, thanks to 30-watt total sound powered by two 15-watt full-range drivers and two passive radiators that deliver a super bass with less than 1 percent total harmonic distortion.
Like many of the best Bluetooth speakers, you can easily connect it to any Bluetooth device using Bluetooth 4.2 technology. It works wirelessly with iPhones, iPads, and Samsung, and HTC devices. Using a wired connection, you can connect your PC, TV and other non-Bluetooth devices using the 3.5mm audio jack. Even enjoy Karaoke by connecting a 3.5mm external microphone. The 7200mAh rechargeable battery blasts music for around eight hours (at 60 percent volume), and charges to full power in about three hours. You’ll also never have to worry about your devices dying, as the speaker provides an emergency power supply, just like the best USB charging hubs, to charge your mobile devices on the go.
With a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon based on more than 180 reviews, the Aomais GO Bluetooth Speaker regularly retails for $200 but is currently discounted to $70 on Amazon, saving you $130 (65 percent).
RAVPower Wall Charger
Charge two of your favorite devices using only one outlet with this RAVPower Wall Charger. Perfect for today’s multi-device world, this charger simultaneously charges two items at once, delivering an impressive 2.4A output per device. (Many OEM and factory chargers only offer 1.5A of charging current.)
Each USB port features iSmart Technology, which automatically detects and delivers the optimal charging current for connected devices. It has multiple safety systems in place, including a premium circuitry design, with high-temperature, high-current, and over-charging protection, along with an LED indicator that lets you know the charger is properly connected. The wall charger has folding AC pins that pivot up into the charger, which makes it more portable and storage-friendly.
With a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon based on more than 4,500 reviews, the RAVPower Wall Charger regularly retails for $40 but is currently on sale for $9 on Amazon, providing a $31 (78 percent) discount.
Barska Top Open Keypad Safe
Keep your valuables secure with this Barska Top Open Keypad Safe, which is 20 percent off on Amazon today only. Amazon’s deal of the day is ideal for storing jewelry, money, passports, compact electronics, wallets, and much more.
Do you have valuables or other items you want to keep in a secure place? Then this small safe constructed from 12-gauge sheet steel is the perfect solution.
The compact size of this top-opening safe lets you place it in a discreet, out-of-the-way location, yet it’s still large enough inside to store multiple small items. To make sure no one picks it up and takes it, the safe features pre-drilled anchor points that allow you to permanently secure the safe to the floor or wall. Although it’s a keypad safe, you also have a secondary way of opening it with the included backup keys. The safe runs on AA batteries that last up to two years , and has a one-year limited warranty.
The Barska Top Open Keypad Safe regularly retails for $70 but today only is marked down to $56 on Amazon, saving you $14 (20 percent).
