Pick up pre-owned Amazon devices for cheap from Amazon Warehouse

Share

Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Amazon Cyber Week are a great time to score discounts on all-new Amazon devices, but those prices aren’t necessarily the best prices. If you really want to save big on an Amazon Echo, Kindle, Ring Video Doorbell, or Fire HD tablet, the steepest discounts can be found at the Amazon Warehouse.

If you aren’t familiar with Amazon Warehouse, it’s really quite simple. Whenever someone orders something from Amazon, then decide they don’t want it, they are allowed to return that item for free. However, unless they left it completely unopened, Amazon can no longer sell it as a brand-new product — so they sell it as a pre-owned one.

If you’re hoping to snag an armload of Amazon devices on the cheap this year, we’ve found the best savings on open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned tech to help you out.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite — Starting at $45

A new Kindle would normally cost you upwards of $100, but if you don’t mind buying something slightly used, you can get it for a lot less. Amazon Warehouse has a few used models available for as low as $45 right now. The technology itself still works just fine, but there are a few cosmetic imperfections and scratches on the back that help to lower the price quite significantly.

Amazon also has pre-owed Kindle Fire HD and Kindle E-Readers for equally great prices right now.

Buy Now

Unlike headphones, an Echo smart speaker is one of those products that doesn’t really get affected by regular use. If you buy a pre-owned model from Amazon, you can assume that it’s been tested and works just fine. Adding an extra Alexa-enabled device to your home can cost you a lot less when you buy something with minor cosmetic imperfections.

Amazon Warehouse is also offering a pre-owned first-generation Echo Plus for as low as $67 if the newest Echo doesn’t suit your fancy.

Buy Now

Amazon Cloud Cam — Starting at $65

Alexa-enabled security cameras have become a part of households across the United States in recent years. Smart home gadgets, while practical, often come with a hefty price tag attached. A brand-new Amazon Cloud Cam would normally cost you $120, but if you’re okay with buying a slightly used version, you can get it for as low as $65.

Buy Now

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more on our best Cyber Week deals page.

Follow @dealsDT