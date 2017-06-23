4 awesome Amazon Warehouse deals to brighten your weekend and save you cash

Amazon Warehouse is the perfect place to score deep discounts on repackaged electronics this weekend. To help you save hundreds of dollars on brand-name tech, we’ve looked over the current offerings and picked out four of our favorite Amazon Warehouse deals going on right now. Discounts for this week include a gaming laptop, Bluetooth headphones, outdoor speakers, and a wireless router.

The Best

Our top Amazon Warehouse weekend deal is the Asus K501UW-AB78 15.6-inch gaming laptop. Its Intel i7-6500U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and Nvidia GTX 960M graphics card deliver plenty of power for demanding games, while a sizable 512GB SSD provides lots of high-speed storage. This beefy gaming machine is available from Amazon Warehouse for $676 in “good” condition, $716 in “very good” condition, or $758 in “like new” condition, saving you as much as $280 off the price of a new one.

More great deals

Looking for more savings? Here are some other great Amazon Warehouse deals to brighten your weekend:

Theater Solutions 4.5-inch outdoor rock speakers: These fun outdoor speakers are perfect for backyard parties, listening to music by the pool, or just relaxing on the porch with some tunes. A pair of 4.5-inch speakers costs $57 new, but Amazon Warehouse has them in “very good” condition for $34.50 or in “like-new” condition for just a few dollars more at $36.40, saving you up to $22.50.

D-Link DIR-655 Extreme-N Wi-Fi router: We’re big proponents of buying your own Wi-Fi router, as it can improve your internet speeds and save money on equipment rental fees. The no-frills DIR-655 Extreme-N is a great choice for a home network, and can can be yours for dirt cheap from Amazon Warehouse, where it’s available for just $18.50 in “like new” condition — down $81.50 from the $99 price tag for a new unit.

Sony MDRXB650BT/B Extra Bass Bluetooth headphones: Wireless headphones like the Sony MDRXB650BT/B Extra Bass are great for cutting the cord and listening to music on the go. Sony makes some of the best Bluetooth cans available today, and this Sony model utilizes 30mm drivers and Extra Bass technology for boosted lows. Amazon Warehouse has the MDRXB650BT/B Extra Bass Bluetooth headphones for $44 in “good” condition, giving you a $33 discount off of their normal price of $77.

Remember that Amazon Warehouse inventory is limited and these low prices won’t last forever, so if something catches your eye, be sure to act fast before it’s out of stock. If you’re curious about how Amazon Warehouse works, feel free to read more about how these items are inspected, tested, and graded.