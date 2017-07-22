Our five favorite Amazon Warehouse deals to brighten your weekend

You can save a lot of money by shopping for repackaged items from Amazon Warehouse, so if you’re planning to do some online shopping this weekend then we’ve hand-picked a handful of the best tech deals available right now. These weekend Warehouse deals can save you as much as $97 on brand-name gadgets including an AV receiver, a gaming headset, an Android tablet, and more.

The Best

Our favorite Amazon Warehouse deal for this week is the Sony STRDH550 4K AV receiver. A solid AV receiver is the heart of your home theater setup, and many newer models, including those with the latest technologies, are surprisingly affordable and well within the reach of average users. The 5.2-channel Sony STRDH550 is a great and budget-friendly way to get your home theater started, and at $151 in “good” condition — down $97 from its already-low new price of $248 — you can be well on your way to enjoying all of your favorite shows, movies, and games in theater-like glory.

The Rest

Looking for more savings? Here are some other great Amazon Warehouse deals to brighten your weekend:

Remember that Amazon Warehouse inventory is limited and these low prices won’t last forever, so if something catches your eye, be sure to act fast before it’s out of stock. If you’re curious about how Amazon Warehouse works, feel free to read more about how these items are inspected, tested, and graded.

More deals

