Our five favorite Amazon Warehouse deals to brighten your weekend

You can save a lot of money by shopping for repackaged items from Amazon Warehouse, so if you’re planning to do some online shopping this weekend then we’ve hand-picked a handful of the best tech deals available right now. These weekend Warehouse deals can save you as much as $97 on brand-name gadgets including an AV receiver, a gaming headset, an Android tablet, and more.
The Best
Our favorite Amazon Warehouse deal for this week is the Sony STRDH550 4K AV receiver. A solid AV receiver is the heart of your home theater setup, and many newer models, including those with the latest technologies, are surprisingly affordable and well within the reach of average users. The 5.2-channel Sony STRDH550 is a great and budget-friendly way to get your home theater started, and at $151 in “good” condition — down $97 from its already-low new price of $248 — you can be well on your way to enjoying all of your favorite shows, movies, and games in theater-like glory.
The Rest
Looking for more savings? Here are some other great Amazon Warehouse deals to brighten your weekend:
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E: Samsung was pretty quiet about the release of the Galaxy Tab E, but if you’re in the market for an Android tablet, it’s a solid option that won’t lighten your wallet too much. Amazon Warehouse has this 9.6-inch tablet for $144 in “good” condition and $153 in “very good” condition, down from $199 new.
- Netgear R6400 AC1750 Wi-Fi Router: If your internet speeds are choking, it could be your wireless router which serves as a bottleneck for your network. Upgrade with the excellent NetGear R6400: Normally $109 new, this AC1750 Wi-Fi router can be yours for $76 in “very good” condition or $80 in “like new” condition.
- HyperX Cloud Revolver gaming headset: The HyperX Cloud Revolver is one of our favorite gaming headsets and we’re not the only ones. It’s a bit pricey, though, at $120 for the non-7.1 model, but Amazon Warehouse has the HyperX Cloud Revolver for $77 in “good” condition, $82 in “very good” condition, and $87 in “like new” condition, saving you as much as $43.
- Kindle Paperwhite ebook reader: Another one of our favorites is the Kindle Paperwhite, but at $120 new — just like the HyperX headset – it can also be a little expensive. Luckily, you can currently score what may be Amazon’s best ebook reader for just $72 in “good” condition or $81 in “like new” condition and enjoy a discount of up to $48.
Remember that Amazon Warehouse inventory is limited and these low prices won’t last forever, so if something catches your eye, be sure to act fast before it’s out of stock. If you’re curious about how Amazon Warehouse works, feel free to read more about how these items are inspected, tested, and graded.
