Our five favorite Amazon Warehouse deals to brighten your weekend

You can save a lot of money by shopping for repackaged items from Amazon Warehouse, so if you’re planning to do some online shopping this weekend, we’ve handpicked a handful of the best tech deals available right now. These weekend warehouse deals can save you as much as $127 on brand-name gadgets including Bluetooth earbuds, an Android smartwatch, a portable AC unit, and more.
The Best
Our favorite Amazon Warehouse deal for this week is on the Samsung Gear IconX wireless earbuds. These in-ear headphones don’t just wirelessly stream your music — the sleek Gear IconX earbuds also boast a built-in activity tracker and heart rate monitor that sync with your phone to upload and keep tabs on your fitness metrics. The surface is coated for resistance to sweat and splashes, and the headphones work with the companion S Health app, as well as many popular third-party apps for long-term fitness tracking.
At just $73 in like-new condition from Amazon Warehouse, the Samsung Gear IconX wireless earbuds are the perfect workout companion and save you a whopping $127 off of their normal price.
More great deals
Looking for more savings? Here are some other great Amazon Warehouse deals to brighten your weekend:
- Asus Zenwatch 2: The already-affordable Zenwatch 2 from Asus is now even cheaper through Amazon Warehouse. This highly customizable Android Wear smartwatch is on sale for $63 in very good condition or just $66 in like-new condition, offering you a discount of up to $76.
- Netgear N750 dual-band Wi-Fi router: With 750 Mbps of throughput, the Netgear WNDR4300 can greatly improve your internet speeds if your ISP-supplied router is bottlenecking your Wi-Fi. Normally $68 new, this N750 dual-band router can be had for $19 in good condition from Amazon Warehouse, a $49 savings.
- Frigidaire 10,000 BTU portable air conditioner: This air conditioning unit was one of the top picks in our portable AC roundup. Frigidaire has a century-long history of keeping things cool, and its beefy 10,000 BTU air conditioner can be yours for $248 in good condition, $263 in very good condition, or $279 in like-new condition, saving you up to $72.
- Amazon Tap Bluetooth speaker: Just in time for the new school year, Amazon’s excellent Alexa-enabled 360-degree wireless speaker is available in good condition for just $93. This nets you a sweet $37 savings off of a new one.
Remember that Amazon Warehouse inventory is limited and these low prices won’t last forever, so if something catches your eye, be sure to act fast before it’s out of stock. If you’re curious about how Amazon Warehouse works, feel free to read more about how these items are inspected, tested, and graded.
