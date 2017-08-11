Save up to $87 this weekend with our top 5 Amazon Warehouse tech deals

If you’re planning to do some online shopping this weekend, you can save a tidy sum by shopping for repackaged items from Amazon Warehouse. We’ve handpicked a handful of the best Amazon Warehouse tech deals available right now that can save you as much as $87 on brand-name gadgets including a smartphone, high-speed gaming router, home theater system, and more.

The Best

Our favorite Amazon Warehouse deal for this week is the powerful Asus RT-AC88U Wi-Fi router. This is one of the best high-speed routers on the market, delivering a total of 3,100 Mbps of throughput across two bands. Its MU-MIMO technology improves speeds when multiple clients are connected to the network. Eight gigabit Ethernet ports also set the RT-AC88U apart from many other routers, which typically only provide four, making it great for large wired local area networks (LANs).

If you’re looking for a high-speed Wi-Fi router for gaming and streaming (that doesn’t cost $300 or more), then the Asus RT-AC88U is the one to get. It’s one of the more affordable high-speed routers available at its normal price of $270, but you can score this awesome unit for just $200 in “very good” condition from Amazon Warehouse, saving you $70.

More great deals

Looking for more savings? Here’s a handful of other great Amazon Warehouse deals to save you some cash this weekend:

Samsung Galaxy S8: The Galaxy S8 is an awesome flagship phone, but retailed for more than $700 when it launched earlier this year. It's now on sale, but you can score it even cheaper from Amazon Warehouse, where it's just $488 in "very good" shape. This $87 Warehouse discount stacks with the current $150 sale discount, saving you a total of $237 on a new unit.

Pioneer HTP-074 5.1 home theater system: Creating a home theater is no small task, but the Pioneer HTP-074 package saves you a lot of time – and money – by giving you everything you need to get your 5.1 surround sound system set up. This bundle includes a 4K-ready A/V receiver, five speakers, and a subwoofer, and can be yours for $240 in "good" condition, for a $70 savings.

DBPower T20 portable projector: A surround-sound home theater setup is great, but not very portable. The DBPower T20 projector, on the other hand, is. This pint-sized 1500-lumen video projector is available from Amazon Warehouse for just $75 in "good" conditon and $80 in "very good" condition, saving you up to $25.

Remember that Amazon Warehouse inventory is limited and these low prices won’t last forever, so if something catches your eye, be sure to act fast before it’s out of stock. If you’re curious about how Amazon Warehouse works, feel free to read more about how these items are inspected, tested, and graded.

