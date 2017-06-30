Save more than $80 this weekend with our top 4 Amazon Warehouse tech deals

If you are in the mood to do some online shopping this weekend, we picked out a handful of the best tech deals available on Amazon Warehouse right now. These weekend Warehouse deals can save you more than $80 on brand-name gadgets including an AV receiver, smartwatch, and more.
Best Weekend Deal
Our top Amazon Warehouse deal for this week is one of our own favorites: The Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch. The Gear S3 is one of the best Android smartwatches available, and Amazon Warehouse has the rugged Frontier model for just $238 in “good” condition, giving you a savings of $89 off of the cost of a new one. The stylish and dressy Gear S3 Classic is also available for $245 in “good” condition for a discount of $77 off of its normal price.
More great offers
Looking for more savings? Here are some other great Amazon Warehouse deals to brighten your weekend:
- Yamaha R-S202BL stereo receiver: A good receiver is a must-have to get the most out of your home stereo system. The Yamaha R-S202BL is a high-quality and affordable model even at its normal price of $150 new, but you can score one from Amazon Warehouse in “good condition” for $110 and save a cool $40. This is a solid deal on a top-rated stereo receiver with Bluetooth streaming capability.
- Lasko 42-inch Wind Curve tower fan: If you checked out our recent household fan roundup and nothing jumped out at you, then Amazon Warehouse has the attractive Lasko Wind Curve tower fan available for $43 in “good” condition or $46 in “very good” condition, saving you up to $12 off of its usual price of $55. This 42-inch tower fan includes a convenient storable remote control and features woodgrain-accented front panel for a classy look.
- Fifth generation Fire 7 tablet: Amazon recently released the sixth generation of its popular 7-inch Fire tablet, so now is the perfect time to score a deep discount on the older model. Amazon Warehouse has the 8GB fifth-generation Fire 7 for just $29 in “good” condition as well as “very good” condition units for just $2 more at $31. The 16GB model is also available for $48 in “good” condition. These give you a nice discount of $21-22 off the price of a new Fire 7.
Remember that Amazon Warehouse stock is limited and these deals won’t last forever, so if something catches your eye, be sure to act quickly. If you are curious about how Amazon Warehouse works, feel free to read more about how these items are inspected, tested, and graded.
