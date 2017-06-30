Save more than $80 this weekend with our top 4 Amazon Warehouse tech deals

If you are in the mood to do some online shopping this weekend, we picked out a handful of the best tech deals available on Amazon Warehouse right now. These weekend Warehouse deals can save you more than $80 on brand-name gadgets including an AV receiver, smartwatch, and more.

Best Weekend Deal

Our top Amazon Warehouse deal for this week is one of our own favorites: The Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch. The Gear S3 is one of the best Android smartwatches available, and Amazon Warehouse has the rugged Frontier model for just $238 in “good” condition, giving you a savings of $89 off of the cost of a new one. The stylish and dressy Gear S3 Classic is also available for $245 in “good” condition for a discount of $77 off of its normal price.

More great offers

Looking for more savings? Here are some other great Amazon Warehouse deals to brighten your weekend:

Remember that Amazon Warehouse stock is limited and these deals won’t last forever, so if something catches your eye, be sure to act quickly. If you are curious about how Amazon Warehouse works, feel free to read more about how these items are inspected, tested, and graded.

Looking for more great tech deals? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite gadgets.