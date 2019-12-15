An air fryer can be a great gift for anyone who doesn’t already own one. The much-healthier alternative to deep-frying is also easy to use, easy to clean, and fast. Amazon has six air fryers priced $100 or less during the online retailer’s Last-Minute Sales event.

Air fryers vary by size, manual or digital controls, and additional cooking functions. The six air fryers below, all of which have at least four-star customer ratings, vary in size from 2.6-quarts to 5.8-quarts. Presets for temperature and time and digital touchscreens can simplify cooking in various modes, although some people prefer just to set the time and temp manually. Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts or looking for a healthy cooking alternative for your kitchen, these six deals can help you save up to $31.

Dash 2.6-quart DCAF200GBWH02 Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker — $10 off



The Dash 2.6-quart air fryer and oven cooker is available at the same price in white, gray, black, and coral. This compact, 1000-watt Dash model can hold one dozen chicken wings or a pound of French fries in its dishwasher-safe basket. An auto-shut-off feature prevents overcooking.

Normally priced at $60, the Dash DCAF200GBWH02 Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer and Oven Cooker is just $50 during this sale. If you want a small, basic air fryer take advantage of this discounted price.

Hamilton Beach 2.6 Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven — $24 off



The Hamilton Beach 2.6 Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven is available in black only. Six pre-programmed settings let you cook French fries, chicken, seafood, steak, veggies, and baked goods with a single touch. You can also set the cooking temperature and time manually.

Ordinarily $80, the Hamilton Beach 2.6 Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven is $56 during Amazon’s Last-Minute Deals sale. If you want a compact air fryer with basic cooking pre-sets, this is an excellent opportunity at a compelling price.

DASH 3-quart DMAF355GBAQ02 Deluxe Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker — $31 off



The Dash 3-quart Deluxe Electric Air Fryer is a step larger than the 2.6-quart model above and has a slightly more powerful 1200-watt cooker. Otherwise, this manually-controlled appliance is easy to use and ready to work.

Usually $90, the DASH DMAF355GBAQ02 Deluxe Electric Air Fryer and Oven Cooker is just $59 during this sale. This deal only applies to coral models. Other colors cost $90.

Dash 3-quart DMAF360GBRD02 AirCrisp Pro Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker — $30 off



The Dash DMAF360GBRD02 AirCrisp Pro Electric Air Fryer and Oven Cooker is another 3-quart model, but this 1200-watt version steps up with a digital display and eight presets.

Instead of the usual $100 price, Amazon cut the Dash DMAF360GBRD02 AirCrisp Pro Electric Air Fryer and Oven Cooker to just $70 during this sale. This model is available in coral, red, or black, all at the same price.

Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer, 5.5-Quart — $23 off



The 5.5-quart Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer heats to 450 degrees — 50 degrees hotter than most air fryers — which enables faster cooking. This large family-size air fryer can hold three pounds of french fries or chicken wings. The Ninja AF161 Max XL has multiple cooking modes: Air fry, max crisp, air roast, air broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. A digital control panel has one-touch buttons for function selection.

Normally priced $123, the 5.5-quart Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer is just $100 during this sale.

COSORI Air Fryer, Max XL 5.8 Quart — $20 off



The 5.8-quart COSORI Air Fryer Max XL is the largest air fryer in this group of deals. The basket can hold a 5-to-6-pound whole chicken. Digital controls help you select from 11 cooking functions based on food type: Steak, poultry, seafood, shrimp, bacon, frozen foods, french fries, vegetables, root vegetables, bread, and deserts.

Regularly priced $120, the 5.8-quart COSORI Air Fryer Max XL is just $100 during Amazon’s sale.

