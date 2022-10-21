You won’t believe how cheap this top-rated robot vacuum is

Most shoppers who are looking for robot vacuum deals will likely begin with Roomba deals, as the iRobot-owned brand is synonymous with robot vacuums. However, you should know that there are other reliable names in the robot vacuum market like Anker’s Eufy brand. If you’re interested, check out Walmart’s $101 discount for the top-rated Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum, which brings the device’s price down to an even more affordable $149 from its original price of $250.

Why you should buy the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum

Anker’s Eufy brand is no stranger to Digital Trends’ list of the best robot vacuums, so you know that you’re getting a top-quality product with the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum. Its rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars with more than 3,000 reviews on Walmart confirms that the device will meet your expectations for a cleaning machine. With 1,500Pa of suction power, a triple-brush setup that loosens and sweeps all kinds of dirt and debris, and a three-step filtration system, the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum will provide invaluable assistance in keeping your floors spotless. It works on both carpets and hard floors, and it can run for up to 100 minutes on a single charge before it needs to return to its base.

Our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum tags sensor technology as one of the important features to consider, and the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum checks that box with its drop-sensing technology that will prevent it from falling down stairs and off ledges. The robot vacuum can also connect to your home’s Wi-Fi network, which will allow it to accept commands from the brand’s smartphone app, or even voice commands from a smart speaker that’s powered by a digital assistant like Amazon’s Alexa.

If you need help maintaining a clean home, you won’t want to miss Walmart’s offer for the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum. You’ll only have to pay $149 instead of $250, for savings of $101 off the usual price. It’s unclear how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this deal though, so there’s no time to waste. Add the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum to your cart and check out as soon as you can to make sure that you get the device for much cheaper than usual.

