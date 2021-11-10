QUICK! This top-rated robot vacuum is ONLY $99 today

Cleaning up a big mess, whether it’s food spillage or pet hair, is always a pain. You have to grab your gigantic vacuum cleaner out of the closet, untangle a bunch of wires, and deal with the messy disposal process afterward. That’s why many people are looking for Black Friday robot vacuum deals this year. If you’re looking for the easiest way to make your house spotless, the best Black Friday deals on robot vacuums came early this year. Right now, as part of the Walmart Black Friday deals, you can pick up the Anker Eufy RoboVac 25C Robot Vacuum for just $99, a hefty $50 cut from its original price of $149. You can learn more about this shockingly affordable robot vacuum cleaner below.

When we rounded up the best robot vacuums of 2021, we talked about how the Anker Eufy RoboVac line has some great options for those on a tight budget. The Anker Eufy RoboVac 25C has plenty of features typically associated with premium robot vacuums at a significantly lower price point. It’s slim, elegant, and can easily clean up any space, from large houses to small apartments. It has 1,500Pa suction power and a triple-brush cleaning system, making it more than capable of removing any stubborn spots of dirt on your surfaces. There’s also a 0.6L dustbin that’s easy to remove and empty at the end of the day.

Its small size enables it to easily get underneath furniture like beds and couches, while the paired Eufy Home app makes it easy to find if it gets stuck anywhere. Since this is also a smart device, it has many features that integrate perfectly into the rest of your household. It connects to any standard Wi-Fi network and is compatible with both Alexa and Google Home voice assistant commands. You can also control it with the app or through the touch controls on the surface of the device. You can program it around your schedule and set it to only clean when you’re out of the house. The li-ion battery has 100 minutes of total runtime, and the vacuum automatically goes back to the base station when it needs to recharge.

If you’re on the hunt for a robot vacuum that does the job but won’t break the bank, look no further than the Anker Eufy RoboVac 25C. For just $99, a massive $50 discount from the original price of $149, you’re going to get a powerful and popular robot vacuum that can make your home spotless. If this sounds like the perfect deal for you, check it out as soon as possible! This will be a hot item throughout Black Friday, so it could sell out at any time.

