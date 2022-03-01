Get a robot vacuum for only $129 with this crazy deal

If you’ve got a house to keep clean, we’ve got some great vacuum deals for you. But if you’ve got a house to keep clean and not a lot of extra time on your hands, robot vacuum deals are what you’re in search of. One of the best robot vacuum deals we’ve come across is at Walmart today, where you can get the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum for just $129, which is a $121 savings from its regular price of $250. Free shipping is available, as is in-store pickup in most locations, so you can grab a new robot vacuum and put it to work as soon as today with this great deal.

Whether you’re in search of the best robot vacuums for pet hair or the best robot vacuums for hardwood floors, the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum is a quality option. It allows you to clean floors with the touch of a button, and it’s even able to access commands both by touch and via a smartphone app. It does this by connecting to your smart home setup over your home’s wireless network, and once connected, it’s even able to receive voice commands if you have a smart home speaker. The Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum is a great addition to any smart home, particularly one that requires cleaning up often.

But like all of the best robot vacuums, the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum isn’t just smart — it’s also an incredibly capable vacuum. It utilizes three brushes to loosen particles, a three-layer filtration system, and a dustbin to capture your daily messes. It features drop-sensing technology to keep it from falling down stairs, and powerful suction makes cleaning thorough while a brushless motor keeps the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum as quiet as a robot vacuum can get. It’s able to run for up to 100 minutes on a single battery charge, and the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum is so convenient, it even returns to its base for charging all on its own.

It’s not often you find such a quality robot vacuum at such a low price, but today you can get the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum at Walmart for just $129. That’s a savings of $121 from its regular price of $250, and free shipping is included, as is in-store pickup for most locations.

