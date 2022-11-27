 Skip to main content
Walmart has a $99 robot vacuum for Cyber Monday, and it’s selling fast

Paula Beaton
By
The Anker eufy 25C robot vacuum makes light work of a floor covered in crumbs.

If you’re dreaming of a cleaner home in time for Christmas, then we’ve found one of the best Cyber Monday deals for you. You can grab the Anker eufy 25C robot vacuum for just $99 right now at Walmart, down from its usual price of $250 — that’s a huge savings of $151. Just think: You could put your feet up while this little guy does all the hard work cleaning your home’s floors. Sounds good, right? Lots of other shoppers are probably thinking that this is one of the best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals around too, so it’s sure to sell out fast. Don’t hesitate — add it to your cart and make it yours today.

Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Cyber Monday TV Deals
See All Cyber Monday Deals

Why you should buy the Anker eufy 25C robot vacuum

Spotless floors might seem like a pipe dream until you get this little robot vacuum on your team. With its triple brush system, three-step filtration, and powerful suction, the Anker eufy 25C makes light work of debris, dust, and even pet hair across hard floors, carpets, and rugs. Despite its power, it’s surprisingly quiet, and its slim profile fits easily under your furniture. In the event it gets stuck, there’s no need to waste time hunting for it, as you can quickly locate it with the eufy Home app. And its drop-sensing technology means it won’t fall down stairs or off ledges.

This robot vacuum connects to your home Wi-Fi, so you can easily set it to clean your room of choice or your whole home by touch, via the app, or by using voice control, thanks to support for Google Home and Alexa. You’ll get 100 minutes of cleaning time out of a single charge, and when the battery’s running low, it’ll take itself back to the dock for a boost, while you put you relax and enjoy your newly clean home. In the box, you get the charging dock, remote, and replacement brushes and filters, so your new robot vacuum can keep going and going.

