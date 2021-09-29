Robot vacuums are the perfect addition to any smart home. They operate out of a charging dock and will clean at scheduled times, or when you ask them to, roaming your home and picking up dust, debris, and other nasties. The best part is they’re designed to avoid obstacles, stairwells, and other potentially hazardous areas of the home sans human input. Unfortunately, even with some incredible Roomba deals, or general robot vacuum deals, they still end up being quite expensive. You definitely need to add them as a planned expense if you’re on a budget. There is one, the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), that’s just too good to pass up when it drops in price, which is happening right now actually.

Normally $230, the BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is on sale right now for $200, saving you $30 off the regular price. However, you can also clip a $50 on-page coupon, to drop that price even lower, down to $150 with free shipping and free returns. Both the all-black and all-white models are available for that discounted price! That’s an excellent deal, and nearly 35,000 global reviewers (34,950+) have given it 5 stars on Amazon. They love how well it cleans, the extended battery life, the sleek design, and much more! If you’re ready to grab it on this recommendation, you can head over to Amazon, or keep reading below to see why so many people love the Eufy RoboVac 11s!

Why do customers love the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S robot vacuum so much?

Putting it all on the table, most robot vacuums do the same thing and have the same features. Yes, some do it better than others, and some are just not designed as efficiently, whether you’re talking about the auto-navigation systems or the suction power. Because of that, robot vacuums can be hit or miss, especially the cheaper options. There is a lot on the features list for the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) robot vacuum, like a triple-stage filtration system, an extended 100-minute runtime thanks to an impressive battery, and a super sleek design at just 2.85-inches thick, allowing it to glide effortlessly under furniture like couches and more. But what’s most important is how well it works in the real world, in a family home, and how much people like it. You’ll be happy to know that over 34,000 Amazon customers — closer to 35,000 — have given this vacuum a rating of 5 stars, or a perfect score. They love it!

Here are some quick snippets taken from comments that reviewers have shared:

It’s very easy to use.

It has excellent battery life.

It leaves “sparkly clean” floors.

There’s little noise emitted and it’s nice and quiet.

The vacuum manages to find its home effectively.

It’s awesome at picking up dirt and fur.

Of course, you’ll see heaps of praise across the live Amazon reviews as so many people love this little robot vacuum. Our reviewer also loved the system, and shared his thoughts in Digital Trends’ Eufy RoboVac 11S (BoostIQ) review. It’s not all rainbows and unicorns, however, as there are some drawbacks, which is to be expected with a product in this price range. The dustbin is small, for example, so it has to be emptied manually each time the vacuum runs. That’s a small price to pay overall, not including the price tag, to get automatic cleaning for your floors, saving you and your family a lot of time.

Also, it does come with a remote control, so although it’s not app-controlled like some of the latest models you don’t have to physically interact with the vacuum every time you want to change a setting, or schedule a cleaning. You can absolutely set up a schedule and cleaning mode and then forget it, as long as you remember to empty that dustbin every so often!

What’s the deal?

At its normal price, the Eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S (Slim) robot vacuum would set you back about $230. However, both the all-black and all-white models are on sale right now for $200, plus there’s a $50 off on-page coupon that drops the price down to $150 with free shipping and returns. Just clip that coupon and you’re getting $80 off in total, and you can have it on your doorstep within the next few days. It comes with a remote control, a charging dock, and some accessories like cable ties, brushes, and filters. Don’t miss this deal if you’ve been wanting a robot vacuum, it’s a good one!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations