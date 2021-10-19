This $149 robot vacuum is the single best early Black Friday deal

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

As part of the Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now, we’ve spotted a truly fantastic offer on the Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge. Right now, you can buy it at Walmart for just $149 saving you $200 on the usual price. A huge saving, it’s also a truly remarkable robot vacuum providing you with plenty of great features to keep your home clean with less effort required from you. Snap it up now while stocks last. As with most Black Friday deals, we can’t see it sticking around for long at this price.

The Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge features on our look at the best robot vacuums for very good reason. It’s packed full of great features. Offering ultra-strong suction power of 2,000 Pa, it’s capable of picking up more debris than its competitors meaning you get cleaner floors. It’s smart too thanks to its path tracking sensor which means it purposefully cleans across all surfaces rather than randomly wandering around your home. That’s backed up by home mapping functionality that means you can set cleaning patterns as well as even check what it’s doing. It’s also possible to arrange boundary strips so that the robot vacuum knows exactly where to stay clear of.

Thanks to the companion app, you can check where and when your RoboVac has cleaned, arrange schedules, and even control it using your voice thanks to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. Its path tracking sensor means that it’ll adapt to any situation too saving you the need to get too involved with the process. It’s quiet too thanks to an advanced brushless motor that significantly reduces vacuuming noise.

Normally priced at $350, the Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge is down to just $149 right now at Walmart. With such a huge saving of $200, you’ll need to be quick to get this deal but we strongly recommend it. It’s a fantastic price for a feature rich robot vacuum.

More Black Friday robot vacuum deals

We have plenty of other Black Friday robot vacuum deals to check out too. Encompassing plenty of different budgets and needs, there’s something for everyone here so you’re sure of a great deal to enhance your home cleaning routine.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations