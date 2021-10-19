  1. Deals
This $149 robot vacuum is the single best early Black Friday deal

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)

As part of the Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now, we’ve spotted a truly fantastic offer on the Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge. Right now, you can buy it at Walmart for just $149 saving you $200 on the usual price. A huge saving, it’s also a truly remarkable robot vacuum providing you with plenty of great features to keep your home clean with less effort required from you. Snap it up now while stocks last. As with most Black Friday deals, we can’t see it sticking around for long at this price.

The Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge features on our look at the best robot vacuums for very good reason. It’s packed full of great features. Offering ultra-strong suction power of 2,000 Pa, it’s capable of picking up more debris than its competitors meaning you get cleaner floors. It’s smart too thanks to its path tracking sensor which means it purposefully cleans across all surfaces rather than randomly wandering around your home. That’s backed up by home mapping functionality that means you can set cleaning patterns as well as even check what it’s doing. It’s also possible to arrange boundary strips so that the robot vacuum knows exactly where to stay clear of.

Thanks to the companion app, you can check where and when your RoboVac has cleaned, arrange schedules, and even control it using your voice thanks to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. Its path tracking sensor means that it’ll adapt to any situation too saving you the need to get too involved with the process. It’s quiet too thanks to an advanced brushless motor that significantly reduces vacuuming noise.

Normally priced at $350, the Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge is down to just $149 right now at Walmart. With such a huge saving of $200, you’ll need to be quick to get this deal but we strongly recommend it. It’s a fantastic price for a feature rich robot vacuum.

More Black Friday robot vacuum deals

We have plenty of other Black Friday robot vacuum deals to check out too. Encompassing plenty of different budgets and needs, there’s something for everyone here so you’re sure of a great deal to enhance your home cleaning routine.

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

$520 $600
Roborock's S6 Pure is both a robot vacuum and a mop, equipped with precision navigation, multifloor mapping, and selective room cleaning, providing a convenient and powerful clean for all floor types more
Buy at Amazon

Eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum

$385 $550
This robovac can be trusted to keep your floors sparkling and dust-free with its ability to vacuum and mop. You can even set virtual boundaries and opt for a customized clean. more
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum

$360 $430
The S4 Max combines powerful 2000Pa suction with advanced navigation and room mapping securing it won't miss a spot in your home. Best of all it's long battery life lets you schedule it and forget it. more
Buy at Walmart

iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mop

$399 $450
Make cleaning easy and convenient with this Braava Jet M6 that tells you where and when to clean. Its Precision Jet Spray helps in tackling sticky messes even in multiple rooms and larger spaces. more
Buy at Amazon

Dreame D9 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

$300 $350
This machine is a lot more than your typical robotic vacuum cleaner -- it can mop too! Keep the whole house sparkling with optimized floor mapping and a 150-minute runtime between charges. more
Buy at Amazon

Shark® AI VACMOP Robot Vacuum and Mop

$299 $359
Get two floor-cleaning robots in one with the Shark AI VacMop. This modelcombines powerful sucking and mopping with floor and room navigation, and object detection. more
Buy at Walmart
