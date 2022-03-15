  1. Deals
Save $300 on this 4K projector with Dolby Digital Plus today

There are a lot of ways to build an immersive and impressive home theater experience, and perhaps the most immersive and impressive way of all is by putting a 4K projector at its center. If a 4K projector sounds like the kind of tech you’d like to build your home theater around, we’ve tracked down one of the best 4K projector deals just for you. The Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K projector is marked all the way down to $1,300 at Amazon today, which is a $300 savings from its regular price of $1,600. Free shipping is included, and free fast shipping is in play for Amazon Prime members, so click over to Amazon now to secure your new 4K projector.

Whether you’re a movie buff, a sports fan, a gamer, or anyone who wants to bring the power of a movie theater experience to all of your favorite content to take in at home, the Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K projector is a great option for doing so. It features a true cinema experience, and is able to do so across the full range of digital content. It’s able to upscale older content into modern 4K resolution, a pretty impressive feat, as this includes things like old DVDs, videos, and even live TV broadcasts. It even has more than 5,000 modern apps built right in, giving you access to streaming services such as Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and many more with Android TV. It also features Dolby Digital Plus, which brings a new dimension of sound to your viewing experience.

In addition to all of the technological bells and whistles of the Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K projector, there is a practical side to exploring the best home theater projectors and which one is right for you. The Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K projector offers a lot of versatility, especially when you consider fitting it into your home theater space. It fits into all sorts of setups, as the size of its image is able to be adjusted without having to move the projector. It does this with a built-in digital zoom, which allows you to max out your movies at a full 150 inches, or shrink the image down if your home theater is in a smaller space, all with the tap of the remote.

Immersive, versatile, and affordable with this deal at Amazon, the Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K projector makes a great centerpiece of any home theater. It’s currently just $1,300, a savings of $300 from its regular price of $1,600. Free shipping is included and the projector is currently in stock, so grab yours while inventory lasts.

