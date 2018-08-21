Digital Trends
This pint-sized portable projector has been deeply discounted on Amazon

Jacob Kienlen
By
anker nebula smart mini projector deal portable

Giant televisions are great, but they have one major flaw — they don’t fit in your pocket. Even if you own a lightweight flat-screen, the likelihood of toting that thing from one place to another is very low. Just because your TV is stationary, however, doesn’t mean there aren’t ways of taking a big screen with you wherever you go. The Nebula Capsule smart mini projector is 100 inches of screen that will conveniently fit in your pocket, and it’s $83 off right now. From now until August 31, just enter code AUGCPSLE to take full advantage of these savings.

The Nebula Capsule isn’t just small, it’s pocketable. Weighing in at less that 15 ounces, it’s about the same size as a soda can. Despite its small stature, it still provides a pretty clear picture. With 100 ANSI lumens and a projection size up to 100 inches, this portable projector packs quite the punch for the price. You can connect to it via Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and screen mirroring to play up to 4 hours of continuous video. Its smart capabilities will also allow you to watch Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube directly through the device, so you can watch your favorite shows and movies without having to connect to it.

The primary function of this mini projector is to project video, but it wouldn’t be all that useful without a speaker attached to it. It comes equipped with a powerful 360-degree omnidirectional speaker that pumps out the sound. Though the Capsule can only play video for about 4 hours straight, it has a 30-hour playtime if you choose to use it as just a Bluetooth speaker.

Normally priced at $349, the Nebula Capsule smart mini projector can be yours for just $266 for a limited time. All you need to do is enter the exclusive promo code AUGCPSLE at checkout and the discount will be applied to your order. If you’ve always wanted your own home theater, but can’t afford all of the bells and whistles that come along with it, this pocket projector should do the trick.

$266 | Amazon

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals and more on our curated deals page, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

