Smartphone out of juice? Get this Anker power bank for half its normal price

What would we do without our smartphones? With all of humanity’s collective knowledge, cat GIFs, and services in the palm of our hands, it’s no surprise we spend all of our free time staring at them. Your phone is there for you when you’re bored, when you need information, and even when you’re just trying to avoid eye contact with a random stranger — but it has its limitations. Its only ever as good as its battery life.

No matter how wonderful your phone is when it’s turned on, once the battery runs out, its about as useful as a brick. It isn’t that big of a deal if you’re near an outlet  — you’ll just need to huddle awkwardly near it while you recharge, but what if there aren’t any outlets? You can either suffer on without it, or just pull out a portable power bank and plug back in. If you need a little extra juice on the go, you can snag an Anker PowerCore 1300 portable charger for just $29 — about half its regular price.

This portable battery charger from Anker is one of the most compact and powerful battery chargers you can find on Amazon. With 1300mAH under the hood, you’ll have enough power to fully charge your smartphone multiple times over. It can charge an iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy S8 three times, and it can even fully recharge an iPhone 8 almost 5 times. It also has two USB ports, so you can charge multiple devices at once if you’re feeling kind enough to share with a friend. Unlike many cheap power banks on the market, the Anker PowerCore 1300 has PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology to allow for high speed charging on any compatible device. And despite having all of these awesome features, this pocketable device is smaller than a wallet.

Until we invent an unlimited power source or perfect wireless charging, everyone who has a smartphone could probably benefit from a portable battery charger. If you’re going to get one, you might as well get one as powerful as this one — especially since its discounted right now. The Anker PowerCore 1300 power bank is normally priced at $56, but for a limited time, you can get it for just $29 on Amazon.

$29 | Amazon

Looking for more great stuff? Find smartphone deals and more on our curated deals page, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates.

