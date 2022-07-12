It’s the time of year for summer vacations and road trips, and even with the great battery life of today’s laptops, tablets, and smartphones, it’s always good to have extra power for a long camping trip or even a day at the beach. Thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day deals, there’s no better time to stock up on battery capacity with the PowerHouse 100 Anker Portable Charger Prime Day deal for only $130 — .

Why you should buy the Anker PowerHouse Portable Charger

With a massive 27,000mAh cell, Anker’s PowerHouse 100 is easily one of the best portable chargers out there at providing the most bang for your buck. That’s enough juice to charge up a 2020 MacBook Air 1.5 times or a DJI Mavic Mini up to four times. Needless to say there’s more than enough power to handle your smartphones and tablets.

Thanks to multiple ports, you won’t need to wait to charge your devices. A high-speed 45W USB-C port lets you fully charge a 2020 MacBook Air in just over two hours. That’s joined by a pair of standard USB ports and a 100W AC outlet that can power the best drones, cameras, and small appliances. The PowerHouse 100 includes everything you need to get started, including a USB-C to USB-C cable, USB-A to USB-C cable, and even a lanyard and travel pouch.

Best of all, this power comes in an amazingly small package. In a lineup that includes behemoths like the Anker PowerHouse II 800, the PowerHouse 100 is a breath of fresh air. Sure, it provides less power, but that’s also power you can fit in your pocket, and the best power pack is the one that’s there when you need it.

