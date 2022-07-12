 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Prime Day: Get $70 off this insanely powerful portable charger

Jesse Hollington
By
Anker Powerhouse 511 Portable Charger powering laptop on a table at the beach.
Anker

It’s the time of year for summer vacations and road trips, and even with the great battery life of today’s laptops, tablets, and smartphones, it’s always good to have extra power for a long camping trip or even a day at the beach. Thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day deals, there’s no better time to stock up on battery capacity with the PowerHouse 100 Anker Portable Charger Prime Day deal for only $130 — .

Why you should buy the Anker PowerHouse Portable Charger

With a massive 27,000mAh cell, Anker’s PowerHouse 100 is easily one of the best portable chargers out there at providing the most bang for your buck. That’s enough juice to charge up a 2020 MacBook Air 1.5 times or a DJI Mavic Mini up to four times. Needless to say there’s more than enough power to handle your smartphones and tablets.

Thanks to multiple ports, you won’t need to wait to charge your devices. A high-speed 45W USB-C port lets you fully charge a 2020 MacBook Air in just over two hours. That’s joined by a pair of standard USB ports and a 100W AC outlet that can power the best drones, cameras, and small appliances. The PowerHouse 100 includes everything you need to get started, including a USB-C to USB-C cable, USB-A to USB-C cable, and even a lanyard and travel pouch.

Best of all, this power comes in an amazingly small package. In a lineup that includes behemoths like the Anker PowerHouse II 800, the PowerHouse 100 is a breath of fresh air. Sure, it provides less power, but that’s also power you can fit in your pocket, and the best power pack is the one that’s there when you need it.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day deals 2022: What (and what not) to buy today

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Are Echo Frames worth the $99, or are they just a gimmick?

A woman wears Echo Frames sunglasses outside on a sunny day.

Looking for a cheap Prime Day laptop deal? This Chromebook is $98

A woman in a yellow jumper sits at a desk with an HP Chromebook 11.6 open in front of her, and a mug alongside.

Best Prime Day Smart Home Deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 smart home deals graphic.

Buy a Meta (Oculus) Quest 2 and get a free $25 Amazon gift card

A person wearing and using an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset in front of a gray background.

Don’t miss this 50-inch Fire TV Prime Day deal — just $260 today

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K HDR TV.

This Tile Mate tracker AirTag alternative is $18 for Prime Day

tile mate

How to set up two-factor authentication on Twitch

Twitch logo.

Protect your home with the Ring Floodlight Cam — now 25% off

Ring Floodlight Camera placed on a wall outside.

Save $100 on this Ninja pressure cooker and air fryer for Prime Day

The Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 multicooker surrounded by accessories.

This Wired Ring Doorbell is under $50 for Prime Day, and you need it

best black friday ring video doorbell deals 2021 wi fi wired

The 120-inch Samsung 4K projector is $1000 off for Prime Day

The Samsung The Premiere projector set up in a living room.

Get 3 months of free audiobooks with this Audible Prime Day deal

one month audible free trial susbcription 8 768x512