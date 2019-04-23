Digital Trends
Anker sale blasts prices on electric pressure washers and leaf blowers

Ed Oswald
By
anker pressure washer leaf blower promo code hydroclean

Anker is one of those companies that make tons of products. While you might know them more for their electronics accessories, the company’s ROAV division actually manufacturers both an electric pressure washer and a cordless leaf blower as well. And the prices certainly can’t be beat, especially when there’s a promo code involved. All you’ll need to do is use promo code ‘ROAVWP22‘ at checkout to get those sweet savings.

From April 22 through May 15, you can save an additional $30 on Amazon on either the ROAV 36V Cordless Leaf Blower or Hydroclean Electric Pressure Washer. The Hydroclean is also on sale right now, so you’ll have the opportunity to pick up one for 40% off the original price.

Pressure Washer Deal:

Leaf Blower Deal:

With the promo code, you’ll be able to pick up either machine for $120 shipped as long as you have Prime. While the Cordless Leaf Blower just recently launched on Amazon, the Hydroclean has gotten great reviews and is one of the cheaper options for pressure washers on the site. It matches up favorably with more well-known tool brands like Stanley and Briggs & Stratton, and some have noted that they were pleasantly surprised at the build quality for the price point.

Three different nozzles are provided with the Hydroclean so you can use it for a variety of cleaning applications, and an included detergent tank allows you to add a cleaning solution to your spray.

While most might associate a pressure washer with cleaning off stubborn dirt and debris from macadam and cement or the siding of your house, you can actually use pressure washers to help remove stubborn road grime from your car — we just recommend you don’t use it at full blast.

We’ve looked around at other leaf blowers, and for the power the ROAV has — it can blow up to 220mph of air — it should do quite well in removing both wet and dry leaves, grass trimmings, loose dirt, and other garden debris. The battery is removable to assist in charging, and Anker includes a desk charger with the package.

Both the pressure washer and leaf blower come with warranty protection. For the Hydroclean, it’s one year, and for the leaf blower it’s a year for the battery and up to three years for the blower itself.

Looking for more spring sales? We’ve found Roomba deals, cheap vacuums, and more.

