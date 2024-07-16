 Skip to main content
Anker SOLIX Prime Day deals: This shopping guide highlights the best discounts

Anker SOLIX F3800 being lugged around outdoors.
Anker SOLIX

Anker SOLIX has chosen a commendable mission. Its goal is to help everyone, no matter where they are, enjoy energy independence, thereby powering a sustainable future together. To achieve that, it offers intuitive solar and energy storage technology, like portable power stations and home energy backup solutions, to empower you to live the life you want. If you’d rather go off-grid, well, you can do that, too. More importantly, Anker SOLIX has dropped quite a few exceptional Prime Day deals on its products, allowing you to save big. Because there are a lot of options, we’ve put together this shopping guide to help you find the right deal and Anker SOLIX system for your lifestyle.

Anker SOLIX C1000 — $499, was $999

Best for anywhere

Anker SOLIX C1000 lifestyle image used on beach - Prime Day shopping guide
Anker SOLIX

Thanks to HyperFlash technology, this power station charges super fast — it can be recharged to 100% in 58 minutes via a wall outlet with a 1300-watt input. That means you spend less time waiting for the station to charge. Moreover, with the 1,056-watt-hour capacity and 2400-watt output, you can power up to 11 devices at one time. Endless solar power anywhere allows you to harness renewable energy if you’re away from an outlet. It’s also the smallest and lightest 1-kilowatt-hour portable power station on the market, according to Anker SOLIX. Grab it and go anywhere. Access settings and power usage with smart app controls on your phone via WiFi and Bluetooth. Anker SOLIX really thought of everything here.

Anker SOLIX F2000 — $1,099, was $1,999

Best for camping and off-grid

Anker SOLIX F2000 used to charge RV while camping - Prime Day shopping guide
Anker SOLIX

With the Anker SOLIX F2000, you can power about 99% of appliances thanks to the 2,048-watt-hour capacity and 2400-watt output. Think of high-wattage devices like mini appliances, fans, lighting, and so much more. That makes this power station an excellent companion for camping, road trips, and off-grid living. It recharges fairly fast, too, even with solar. Provided the solar input is 1000 watts, it can recharge to 100% in just 2.5 hours. The unibody drop-proof design adds a rugged element, with smart temperature controls and a durable yet portable suitcase design that lends to the anywhere-use functionality.

Anker SOLIX F3800 — $2,599, was $3,999

Best for smart home backup

Anker SOLIX F3800 used around home - Prime Day shopping guide
Anker SOLIX

This is it — the ultimate home backup solution with a massive 6,000 watts of power and a 120-volt/240-volt split. The bidirectional inverter in this station is capable of these high-power scenarios, allowing just a single F3800 to power all kinds of home appliances and more. If you do happen to need more power you can expand the capacity up to 53.8 kilowatt-hours with six to twelve expansion batteries. That modularity allows you to expand and add on at any time. If you know you’ll be using more power or need to plan ahead, you can grab those batteries and have them handy. It’s a simple, more sustainable option over traditional gas generators that produces no emissions. Additional features include a built-in RV port, multiple ways to recharge the system, smart app controls, and direct EV charging for your electric vehicles. This Prime deal also drops the price to an insane low.

