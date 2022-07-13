What I love about Prime Day is that, if you look closely, you can find huge discounts on products that are already so good, they don’t need any discount at all. A perfect example is Soundcore’s Liberty 3 Pro wireless earbuds. When they debuted at $170, I thought they were so good, I gave them a 9/10 rating in my review, and issued them Digital Trends’ Editor’s Choice award. But these ratings and awards are always a balancing act between price and performance, so now that these buds are 47% off for Prime Day, and selling for just $90? I’m going to 11.

My enthusiasm for this deal really is all about price. When you review as many wireless earbuds as I do, you quickly get a sense of what you can expect from different models at different prices, and your senses start to tingle when a product exceeds those expectations. If you read my in-depth review of the Liberty 3 Pro, you’ll see they had already managed to do that at $170. With an absolutely killer feature set that includes wireless charging, active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency, EQ and control customization, hi-res audio support, Bluetooth Multipoint, and wear sensors for music auto-pause, they provide more sheer technical prowess than some earbuds that cost twice as much.

At under $100, well, it’s just ridiculous how impressive that value is. But the Liberty 3 Pro wouldn’t have earned an Editor’s Choice if they didn’t perform, and they absolutely do. With two drivers per earbud, and impressive factory tuning, the sound quality is excellent. Huge amounts of bass are available should you want it (but thanks to plenty of EQ presets you aren’t stuck with it) and the detail on tap in the midranges is a delight. Highs are clear and precise, as they should be.

ANC and transparency might not be the best of any wireless earbuds, but they both perform admirably, blocking sound when it’s a nuisance and letting it in when you need it. Battery life is flexible — if you want to use ANC all of the time, you’ll get six hours per charge and 24 total with the case, but when you turn ANC off, that jumps to eight and 32, respectively — plenty of time for a full day and then some.

They’re a bit bigger than some other wireless earbuds, but with their included collection of wing tips and eartips, most folks should have no problem getting a comfortable and secure fit, whether for casual use or even for working out, thanks to their IPX4 protection from water and sweat.

So if you’re on the hunt for a great Prime Day deal on a set of wireless earbuds, I can’t think of a better option than the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro.

