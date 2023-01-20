 Skip to main content
Save 50% off this loud portable Bluetooth speaker from Anker today

John Alexander
Anker Soundcore Rave Neo Portable Speaker on a white background.

It’s been a few weeks now and you can fully reflect on your New Year’s party gear. Was it really good enough? If the answer feels like a big “No” due to your sound equipment, we’ve found some great Bluetooth speaker deals that might grab your interest, including this hot deal on the Anker Soundcore Rave Neo Portable Speaker. It’s a Walmart popular pick and it happens to be on clearance right now, bringing the price down to just $69. The Anker Soundcore Rave Neo Portable Speaker usually runs for $140, so you’re getting $71 off for this deal. That’s right around the 50% off mark. Nice!

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore Rave Neo Portable Speaker

One of the reasons the Anker Soundcore Rave Neo Portable Speaker gets the word “Rave” in its name is due to its deep bass, using Anker’s Bass-Up tech to blast the beats up to 98dB with enhanced low-frequency sounds. Plus, the lights up front sync up their light show to your music. It’s temporary synesthesia and a whole lot of fun.

The other reason these speakers are deserving of the “Rave” moniker is their syncing ability. It’s not just a party of people, but a party of speakers, too. Using Bluetooth, you can connect up to 100 other speakers (that also use Soundcore Party-Cast) together to get an intense all around music and light show experience. Have some indoors, but be sure to take the Anker Soundcore Rave Neo Portable Speaker outside so the party doesn’t stop just because you’ve stepped out on the porch or patio. Besides, the Anker Soundcore Rave Neo Portable Speaker is IPX7 waterproof, so a bit of the elements won’t hurt it. You also don’t have to be anywhere near an outlet to use it, as it sports a battery that holds 18-hours of life off of a single charge.

Get your first Soundcore Party-Cast compatible speaker right now for only $69. That’s $71 off the usual price of $140 on the Anker Soundcore Rave Neo Portable Speaker. Then, check out our guide to the best music streaming services so you have an affordable and dependable way to give your guests the best of today’s music.

