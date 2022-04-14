The world of 3D printing is one of the most fun and interesting tech spaces in the 21st century, but it’s not always welcoming to the uninitiated. Sluggish printing speeds, printing errors, and complicated setup are just a few things that contribute to a steep learning curve and a high barrier to entry for those looking to jump into this exciting hobby. Anker seeks to change that with its new AnkerMake M5: a simple, straightforward, and fast 3D printer that aims to make 3D printing more accessible than ever. The AnkerMake M5 campaign is live on Kickstarter, where over 8,000 backers have pledged more than $5 million.

From initial setup to your first print, the AnkerMake M5 is designed to make things as easy as possible for you. The printer can be deployed in three steps and the whole process should take you less than 15 minutes. The auto-leveling PEI soft magnetic printing bed also prevents you from having to constantly adjust it, letting you focus solely on the printing process.

With most 3D printers, though, the biggest annoyance is the printing speed. The whole process is not only slow but there are few things more frustrating than having a print run for hours only to get screwed up by an error. Sometimes, it’s something you can fix on the fly to salvage your print; other times, the project is ruined and you must start over (to say nothing of wasted time and materials).

The AnkerMake M5’s most impressive feature is Anker’s proprietary PowerBoost technology, which drastically reduces print times. The AnkerMake M5 boasts a standard printing speed of 250mm/s, up to five times faster than other 3D printers. For projects such as prototypes where a smooth finish is not necessary, you can crank that up to a whopping 2,500mm/s^2 — reducing average print times by up to 70%.

Some other advanced features allow for faster, less error-print printing as well. A built-in AI-powered 1080P FHD camera monitors the printing process for problems such as a plugged extruder or layer splitting and will alert the user if any issues arise. You can also view a live feed of the camera from anywhere with Anker’s companion app. In the event of a power outage, the AnkerMake M5 can resume its job automatically. That means that having to babysit your printer is a thing of the past. You can control the printer through either this app or the desktop slicing software, putting you in complete control.

The AnkerMate M5 funding campaign went live on Kickstarter on April 6, and the first units are scheduled to ship in late summer or early fall. It will launch with a retail price of $759, but right now, there’s a tier available starting at $649, which is $130 off MSRP. So many of the other tiers are sold out already, so act soon if you’re interested!

