This top-rated 180-inch Full HD projector is $50 for Cyber Monday

Andrew Morrisey
By
A boy and girl play video games on the Apeman LC350 Full HD projector.

Cyber Monday deals are in full swing, with plenty of discounts for the home theater to pounce on. One of the best Cyber Monday projector deals is on the Apeman LC350 Full HD projector, which is just $50 today at Walmart. It’s not every day you find something for the home theater at this price point. The projector offers a savings of $20, as it would regularly be priced at $70 if not for this Cyber Monday savings. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as are free 90-day returns.

Why you should buy the Apeman LC350 Full HD projector

Whatever your favorite thing to watch in your home theater may be, the Apeman LC350 Full HD projector makes a great centerpiece for family, friends, and even colleagues to gather around. It has a 2000:1 contrast ratio and is able to display in both 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratios. This makes it perfect for taking in both movies and TV shows. It’s extremely light at just 2.2 pounds and moves around easily should you ever want to reposition it or move it to another room for parties or other gatherings. With the proper cables, it’s compatible with an Android phone, an iPad or iPhone, and even a laptop, which means you can watch just about anything on the Apeman LC350 Full HD projector.

Like all of the best home theater projectors, the Apeman LC350 Full HD projector is able to display its image in multiple sizes. It can go from 34 inches in a smaller room all the way up to 180 inches, which makes a good choice if you’re thinking of doing outdoor movie nights with the family. It can project onto a projector screen or right onto the wall if you have one large enough. To help get you started, the Apeman LC350 Full HD projector comes with a remote control, an HDMI cable, and an RCA 3-in-1 AV cable. This should be enough to connect several different devices and get your new home theater experience started.

While it would normally cost you $70, the Apeman LC350 Full HD projector is just $50 today with this Cyber Monday discount at Walmart. That’s a savings of $20, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

