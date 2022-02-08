Snag a last-minute projector deal before the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVI is just around the corner, and if you’re planning to watch the highly anticipated matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, you’ve probably thought about investing in Super Bowl TV deals. However, if nothing stands out among retailers’ 4K TV deals, you might want to check out projector deals instead, such as Walmart’s $52 discount for the Apeman LC350 projector that slashes its price by nearly half to $58, from its original price of $110.

The best home theater projectors offer a range of applications, including taking your personal cinema to the next level and enabling backyard movie nights. When comparing projectors vs. TVs, projectors have the advantage in terms of size, and that’s certainly the case with the Apeman LC350. It can project what you’re watching up to as large as 180 inches, so you’ll be able to appreciate every single detail of Super Bowl LVI.

The Apeman LC350 comes with a remote controller, so you have the option of installing it overhead as you can adjust the settings without having to reach for its buttons every single time. You can also connect a smartphone as the source of the projector, though that will require specific dongles or adapters depending on whether you’re using an Android or iOS device. With a lamp life of 50,000 hours, you’ll be watching many more events and movies on the Apeman LC350 after Super Bowl LVI.

Watching through a projector will elevate your home theater experience, in time for watching Super Bowl LVI. If you’re interested, you can’t go wrong with the Apeman LC350 projector, especially since it’s down to just $58 from Walmart, after a $52 discount that nearly reduces its original price of $110 by half. You need to hurry though, because the deal may disappear at any moment, and you’ll need to leave some time for the Apeman LC350 projector to get delivered to your doorstep in time for the big game. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

