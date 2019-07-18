Digital Trends
Save up to $300 on the Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro at Walmart

Erica Katherina
apple ipad pro 10 5 review screen on angle
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

There are multiple Android and Windows tablets popping up on the market today, but the Apple iPad remains at the top of the game. If you’re looking to get your hands on one and don’t want to shell out big bucks on the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro, now’s a great time to score amazing deals on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. The 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB versions are heavily discounted on Walmart. We also scouted other current Apple deals in case you missed out on the Prime Day offers.

The 64GB model is only $474 (normally $649), the 256GB model is discounted for $599 (usually $799), and the 512GB model is on sale for $699 (originally $999). Not all colors are available for all configurations, so you better order what you like before it’s gone.

This iPad Pro hardly looks different from the previous models — it sports the brand’s signature build quality and minimal design. What’s noteworthy about its profile is its perfect size and light weight. It’s large enough to enjoy watching videos and movies, but portable enough to carry around with you.

With an upgraded 2,224 x 1,668-pixel resolution, you can count on this tablet to display vivid colors and crisp details. Apple also added an incredible ProMotion technology that beefs up the refresh rate of the display by up to 120Hz (which is two times more capacity than most smartphones and tablets). This ensures fluid movement on the screen, whether you’re scrolling through your Facebook feed or playing a game.

This Apple tablet is powered by the A10X Fusion Processor which Apple claims is faster and more powerful than most PC laptops. Games like Crash of Cars, Battle Bay, and Transformers: Forged to Fight, and editing apps like Affinity Photo run buttery smooth. It’s also compatible with the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard (both sold separately) which adds to the tablet’s usability.

Apple used the same camera setup as the iPhone 7 for this tablet — the 12-megapixel rear camera is great and useful for taking high-resolution photos of documents, and the 7-megapixel front camera is excellent for selfie and video calls. In terms of battery, Apple claims that this iPad Pro can run up to 10 hours of Wi-Fi web browsing, including watching videos and listening to music. However, it doesn’t support fast charging.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro excels in nearly every aspect, making it a worthwhile investment especially for artists and professionals. We even gave it a 9 out of 10 in our review and named it as the best tablet you can buy. Snag the 64GB version for only $474; the 256GB model for $599; or the 512GB version for $699 on Walmart while in stock.

Looking for more? Check out other Apple deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

