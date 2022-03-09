  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Mac Studio is coming, so the Mac Mini is $120 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
The 2020 Mac Mini, powered by Apple's M1 chip, on a wooden surface.

Apple revealed the Mac Studio at its Peek Performance virtual event, offering powerful performance in a package that resembles an enlarged Mac Mini. With Mac Studio pre-orders already open, retailers’ Apple deals will be giving you the chance to purchase the Mac Mini at a reduced price. For example, Amazon’s Mac Mini deals now includes a $120 discount for the 512GB version of the 2020 Mac Mini, bringing its price down to $779 from its original price of $899.

The 2020 Apple Mac Mini is equipped with Apple’s M1 chip and 8GB of RAM, with an eight-core CPU for quick performance, an eight-core GPU to handle graphics-intensive apps and games, and a 16-core Neural Engine that enables advanced machine learning. The M1 chip and MacOS Big Sur combine for a seamless computing experience, with all that power held inside a compact package that measures 7.7 inches wide and 1.4 inches tall.

Some Apple fans may be deciding between buying the Mac Mini and MacBook Air, both of which come with the M1 chip. The Mac Mini holds the advantage in terms of a smaller footprint, with a metallic finish that can also make it an attractive centerpiece on your desk; better connectivity with an Ethernet port, a Thunderbolt/USB 4 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, two USB-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack; and more powerful performance as its built-in fan and dedicated power supply lets the CPU handle more complex tasks. If you already have the peripherals, or if you don’t mind spending extra cash on monitor deals, then the Mac Mini is your best bet.

The Mac Studio will be drawing a lot of attention once it ships out later this month, but that doesn’t mean that the 2020 Mac Mini is no longer a worthwhile purchase. There’s a tempting offer from Amazon that reduces the price of the 512GB version of the 2020 Mac Mini by $120, making it more affordable at $779 compared to its original price of $899. It’s unclear how long stocks will be available, so you better hurry if you want to purchase the 2020 Mac Mini with a 13% discount. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best gaming speakers for 2022

A Logitech speaker sitting beside a desktop computer.

Your guide to the best e-book readers for 2022

Kindle Oasis (2019) Review

The Volkswagen Bus is back, and this time it’s electric

Front three quarter view of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric van

Safari in MacOS Monterey: How it works

The Safari web browser for Mac running on MacOS Monterey.

With a new iPad Air coming out, the old model gets a discount

The iPad Air 4 in hand.

Apple M1 Ultra benchmarked — can it beat Intel and AMD?

The new M1 Ultra chip.

How to remove a page break in Word

Working From Home

How much space does MacOS Monterey take up?

Quick Note in Apple's MacOS Monterey public beta

Canva’s best-in-class design platform has everything you need to create

Woman using Canva Pro to create at her work desk.

What is an IPS monitor?

Two Dell Ultrasharp monitors next to an XPS laptop.

Nvidia’s next-gen GPUs to likely require a new power supply

Logo on the RTX 3090.

Best iPhone deals and sales for March 2022

best iphone deals 2019

Android phones will soon get a killer storage-saving trick

Google Pixel 6 Pro in the hands of a user navigating its home screen.