Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

October Prime Day: Up to $100 off the iPad 10.2 and iPad Mini

Aaron Mamiit
By

Shoppers who have been planning to buy a new iPad don’t need to wait for Black Friday if they want to enjoy discounts, as Prime Day iPad deals have returned in Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Here are two options that you should consider — a $60 discount for the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2021 Apple iPad that lowers its price to $269 from $329, and a $100 discount for the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2021 Apple iPad Mini that brings its price down to $399 from $499. If you’re interested in either of these offers, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away because they may end at any moment.

2021 Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $269, was $329

Three 2021 iPads are stacked on a table.
Adam Doud/Digital Trends

The 2021 Apple iPad is in Digital Trends’ best tablets as the best value tablet, as the entry-level model offers snappy performance with the help of the A13 Bionic processor, which was also found in the iPhone 11. You’ll enjoy bright colors and sharp details on its 10.2-inch Retina display, and you’ll be taking clear photos and videos through the 8MP Wide back camera and 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, which keeps you in the middle whenever you’re in a video call. The ninth-generation iPad promises up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, and it’s compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil if you need a stylus input for writing or drawing.

2021 Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $399, was $499

A person using the Apple Pencil on the 2021 Apple iPad Mini.

While the 2021 Apple iPad is the best value tablet, the 2021 Apple iPad Mini is the best small tablet with its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and Apple A15 Bionic processor that was first used in the iPhone 13. When comparing the 2021 iPad Mini and 2021 iPad, the advantages of the smaller device include a more advanced display with higher resolution, superior performance with the faster chip, an improved back camera at 12MP, support for 5G technology, and compatibility with the second-generation Apple Pencil. The iPad Mini can also run up to 10 hours on a single charge, but it uses a USB-C connector for charging and connecting accessories, while the iPad uses Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector.

