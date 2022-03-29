The 2020 Apple iMac is 10% off today

With Apple’s release of the M1-powered, 24-inch iMac last year and the launch of the Mac Studio, which was announced at the Peek Performance event earlier this month, budget-minded Apple fans have been on the lookout for Apple deals involving the 21.5-inch iMac 2020. If you’re also waiting for a discount for the all-in-one computer, now’s your chance to buy it with a 10% discount as part of Amazon’s iMac deals, slashing $109 off its original price of $1,099 to bring it down to $990.

Apple started winding down sales of the 21.5-inch iMac in early 2021, then discontinued the model late last year, so if you’ve been eyeing this particular model for a while, you wouldn’t want to miss Amazon’s offer for the 21.5-inch iMac 2020 while it’s still available. The all-in-one computer features a Full HD display, which showcases the power of its 7th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640, and 8GB of RAM. Launching software is smooth, and multitasking between several apps at a time will not cause any slowdowns or crashes. Whether you’re planning to use it for daily activities such as checking emails and typing documents, or for more demanding tasks such as editing videos, you won’t run into any issues with the 21.5-inch iMac 2020.

The 21.5-inch iMac 2020 comes with a 256GB SSD, which should be more than enough storage for all your essential files. The computer also has a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports that will let you connect your preferred accessories. Every purchase also comes with Apple’s Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse 2, so you’re ready to start using the 21.5-inch iMac 2020 as soon as you plug it in.

While Apple has rolled out several iMac and Mac models after it, the 21.5-inch iMac 2020 is barely two years old, and it’s still a worthy investment. You can purchase it from Amazon at 10% off, which lowers its price by $109 to $990 from its original price of $1,099. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so you don’t have much time to waste. Click that Buy Now button immediately to secure your own 21.5-inch iMac 2020 for cheaper than usual, and have it delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

