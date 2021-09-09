  1. Deals
Amazon is practically giving away AirPods today

From the gym to your daily commute, casual listening to streaming or recording, the original AirPods do it all. Super subtle and hands-free, these wireless headphones are perfect for all of your listening needs. The Apple AirPods are on sale today at Amazon for just $150, marked down from their regular price of $199 so you can save $49 when you order them today. Plus, get free 2-day shipping and returns for Prime members. Enjoy crystal-clear sound, quick access to Siri, better sound quality on calls, and long-lasting battery power when you snag the AirPods deals going on today.

There’s never been a better time to pick up a pair of AirPods. These in-ear wireless headphones feature a universal fit that’s comfortable enough for all-day wear. Pair them easily to any Apple device, including your Macbook, iPhone, iPad, or other accessory, and switch between them with ease. Quickly access Siri via voice command to make calls, voice to text, or draft notes. High-quality audio playback offer rich, immersive sound for a better listening experience. One-tap setup means your AirPods are always on and ready to rock — no fumbling with cords, power buttons, or connectivity options.

Experience advanced wireless performance from Apple, the brand you trust for high-end, reliable tech products that are user-friendly and intuitive. Get up to 5 hours of continuous listening on one charge, then pop the AirPods into the wireless carrying case to charge them on the go for up to an additional 24 hours total, so you can keep listening to your favorite music and podcasts all day long. Never run out of juice on your daily commute or gym session again.

Ready to experience the advantages of Apple AirPods? Never miss a beat or suffer through a boring commute or workout again with these fast-charging wireless in-ear headphones. Don’t miss out on the Apple deals going on now at Amazon. Get the Apple AirPods on sale for only $150, marked down $49 from their regular price of $199. Hurry, this sale won’t last long.

More headphones deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great headphone deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$180 $230
A huge discount on what are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Awesome fit, battery life, water-resistance, sound quality, and noise cancellation are all here.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$200 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Jabra Elite 45h Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$70 $100
We think these are some of the best wireless headphones you can get for less than $100. Super comfortable, and with incredible battery life and sound quality. Perfect for the home, gym, or commuting.
Buy at Amazon

JLab JBuds Air Icon True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$45 $59
Six hours of battery life and gym-proof water resistance make the JBuds Air Icon True Wireless a great audio companion. At this price, they're a steal.
Buy at Amazon

Sony WF-XB700 EXTRA BASS True Wireless Earbuds

$65 $130
These earbuds will suit your every speed for the perfect running experience. The pair is designed with secured fit for a no-hassle run and also has powerful bass that boosts your energy in every run.
Buy at Best Buy
