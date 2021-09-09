Amazon is practically giving away AirPods today

From the gym to your daily commute, casual listening to streaming or recording, the original AirPods do it all. Super subtle and hands-free, these wireless headphones are perfect for all of your listening needs. The Apple AirPods are on sale today at Amazon for just $150, marked down from their regular price of $199 so you can save $49 when you order them today. Plus, get free 2-day shipping and returns for Prime members. Enjoy crystal-clear sound, quick access to Siri, better sound quality on calls, and long-lasting battery power when you snag the AirPods deals going on today.

There’s never been a better time to pick up a pair of AirPods. These in-ear wireless headphones feature a universal fit that’s comfortable enough for all-day wear. Pair them easily to any Apple device, including your Macbook, iPhone, iPad, or other accessory, and switch between them with ease. Quickly access Siri via voice command to make calls, voice to text, or draft notes. High-quality audio playback offer rich, immersive sound for a better listening experience. One-tap setup means your AirPods are always on and ready to rock — no fumbling with cords, power buttons, or connectivity options.

Experience advanced wireless performance from Apple, the brand you trust for high-end, reliable tech products that are user-friendly and intuitive. Get up to 5 hours of continuous listening on one charge, then pop the AirPods into the wireless carrying case to charge them on the go for up to an additional 24 hours total, so you can keep listening to your favorite music and podcasts all day long. Never run out of juice on your daily commute or gym session again.

Ready to experience the advantages of Apple AirPods? Never miss a beat or suffer through a boring commute or workout again with these fast-charging wireless in-ear headphones. Don’t miss out on the Apple deals going on now at Amazon. Get the Apple AirPods on sale for only $150, marked down $49 from their regular price of $199. Hurry, this sale won’t last long.

