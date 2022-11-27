 Skip to main content
Cyber Monday is your last chance to get AirPods for $79

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday deals are here to give you another shot at saving some cash. If you’ve been holding off on buying wireless earbuds because of the price, wait no further. During Cyber Monday AirPods deals you can grab the second-generation AirPods for only $79 at Amazon. That’s a 50% discount off their usual price of $159.

Why you should buy AirPods 2

The original AirPods brought on a revolution in wireless headphones. Every audio company out there has a pair of AirPods knockoffs by now. The AirPods 2 aren’t the newest or the fanciest model of the breakthrough earbuds anymore — the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro 2 came out earlier this year — but they’re still solid earbuds that are well deserving of the hype. Their proudest feature is how convenient they are. They’re very small and completely wireless, so once you they’re in your ears you can basically forget about them. Even the charging experience is wireless thanks to the charging case. you can get about five hours of battery life from the AirPods on their own, but a total of 24 hours when you recharge them using the case. That means no more struggling to find an outlet when you’re on the go.

If you have an iPhone, getting AirPods are a no-brainer. They meld right into the Apple suite of products with the interconnectivity that Apple is known for. Pairing an iPhone with AirPods gives you some nice bonus features, like the ability to share a song between two sets of AirPods and having Siri read your text messages. The AirPods 2 have in-ear detection, so songs and videos will automatically pause when you take the buds out of your ears. And let’s not forget the most important thing about them: they sound great. They use Apple’s H1 chip to do their computing and sound processing, which keeps the treble bright and the bass punchy.

Right now you can grab second-generation AirPods for only $79 at Amazon. That’s 50% off their full price of $159. Grab them while they’re still available. Cyber Monday might be your last chance for such a steep price cut.

