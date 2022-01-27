AirPods 2 drop to $100 on Amazon

Everyone loves AirPods. These iconic earbuds from Apple played a huge role in the increasing adoption of wireless headphones, with their stemmed design turning into an instantly recognizable look. That’s why AirPods deals are among the most sought-after headphone deals around, especially among Apple fans. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to finally cut the cord on your wired earbuds, the day has come. Today, you can pick up the AirPods 2 on Amazon for only $100, which is a huge $60 off the regular $160 price tag. This is easily one of the best Apple deals around right now.

One of the biggest reasons the Apple AirPods 2 are such beloved earbuds is how intuitive they are. To pair them to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, all you need to do is open the case and wait for on-screen instructions to come to your device. The entire setup takes seconds, and the AirPods will remain paired to your Apple product. In fact, in our Apple AirPods 2 review, we highlighted that they were a “simple, sleek, no-fuss option for Apple fans” because of their ease of use. These earbuds also have industry-leading connectivity, with almost no drop-offs or rough patches in connection when used with an Apple device. That’s thanks to the H1 chip, a proprietary processor that ensures perfect compatibility.

When it comes to sound quality, the AirPods 2 are surprisingly good. Music is clear and balanced, and the soundstage is particularly well-suited to podcasts and audiobooks. There’s also fantastic call quality on both ends of the conversation. You even get easy access to your voice assistant by saying, “Hey Siri.” The AirPods 2 also promise nearly all-day battery life, with about 5 hours from the earbuds themselves and more than 24 hours with the charging case. They also have detection that automatically pauses your music when you take them out of your ears, which helps save battery life.

If you’ve been looking for the perfect opportunity to get AirPods, then this is the ideal deal for you. The Apple AirPods 2 are wonderfully intuitive earbuds that integrate with the rest of the Apple ecosystem. If you go over to Amazon right now, you can get these wireless headphones for just $100, which is a hefty $60 discount on the standard price tag of $160. Hit that Buy Now button as soon as you can — this deal could end at any time!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations