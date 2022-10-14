AirPods 2 are still only $90 after Prime Day

Prime Day may have come and gone, but Amazon is keeping one of its best AirPods deals in place. The Apple AirPods 2 are just $90 at Amazon right now, an impressive savings of $69, as the popular in-ear headphones typically cost $159. Whether you’re just looking for a new set of headphones or something that competes with the best wireless earbuds, this is one of the best headphone deals available. This Prime Day pricing isn’t likely to last, so click over to Amazon now to claim your discount on the AirPods 2.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods 2

Apple has long been known for making premium tech products that please the eye aesthetically and produce a simple yet impactful user experience. This is true of the Apple AirPods 2, which, despite being a few years removed from their original release, still hold up as a great set of wireless earbuds. Just like their newer iteration, the Apple AirPods 3, the AirPods 2 produce high-quality audio that pack a punch whether you’re playing games, listening to music, watching movies, or relaxing with a podcast. It has an H1 chip that delivers a stable wireless connection, and manages to produce high-quality sound far better than many other wireless headphones.

In addition to great sound quality, the Apple AirPods 2 fit nicely within the Apple ecosystem. They’re easy to use and simple to interact with. Once connected to your device, all you have to do is take them out of the charging case and put them in your ears, and they connect immediately. They pause your playback when you take them out of your ears, and you can even share music between two sets of AirPods. Battery life is about as good as it gets, with the AirPods 2 offering up to five hours of listening time on one charge, and more than 24 hours with the included charging case. There are now quite a few AirPods models to choose from, and if you’re uncertain which may be best for you, we’ve got you covered in figuring out which AirPods you should buy.

An impressive Prime Day leftover on a product that doesn’t often see large discounts, the Apple AirPods 2 are just $90 at Amazon right now. That’s a savings of $69 from their regular price of $159, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

