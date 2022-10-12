 Skip to main content
You can buy a pair of AirPods for $90 in the October Prime Day sale

This summer saw Amazon’s big blowout sales event, Prime Day, in July, and typically this has been an annual affair. But this year, Amazon is hosting a second round of big Prime Day deals with its Prime Early Access Sale, giving you another chance to score a great deal if you missed out on the event earlier in the year. Among those deals you’ll find tempting Prime Day AirPods deals, which give you an opportunity to pick up a pair of the popular Apple earbuds for a discounted price. Today, Amazon is offering a massive 43% off the second-generation Apple AirPods, so instead of paying $159 you can pick up a pair for just $90 — a huge $69 discount.

Why you should buy Apple AirPods 2

It seems like Apple AirPods are ubiquitous now, whether you’re commuting to work, taking Zoom meetings from home, or just enjoying music while out and about. These true wireless earbuds offer ease of use, good-quality sound, and the smooth Apple user experience that Apple fans love. Instead of getting tangled up in wires or taking out a bulky pair of headphones, you can use these slim and lightweight earbuds to listen to music, take calls, and control your iPhone via Siri.

One of the big selling features of the AirPods is their stellar battery life. These AirPods last up to five hours on one charge, but you can pop them into their charging case to get up to 24 hours of battery life, which is more than enough for several days or even a week of light use. These are the older second-generation buds, so they don’t have quite as much battery life as the more recent third-generation AirPods, but they still offer more than enough for most needs.

While those dedicated to sound quality will likely want to check out the AirPods Pro instead, this deal is perfect for someone who wants to try out AirPods without committing to spending a large amount. For less than $100, picking up a pair of these second-generation AirPods is a bargain and will let you enjoy the smooth Apple experience for just a fraction of the price.

