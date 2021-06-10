Interested in a new pair of wireless headphones? There are a ton of Apple AirPods deals live right now from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and more. Now is a great time to upgrade your mobile listening, whether for a workout, study session, or if you just want to jam out at home.

We’re expecting some awesome deals on tech for Prime Day, including headphones, which is right around the corner. But if you want a great deal on some Apple AirPods, you don’t have to wait that long. Amazon is offering the 2019 Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $150 plus free shipping and free returns. They sync up via Bluetooth, automatically turn on, and automatically connect with Apple devices, and also include Siri built-in. “Hey Siri, how you doin’?”

Apple’s 2019 AirPods come with a wireless charging case, which stretches your listening time up to 24 hours. Alone, the earbuds will last for up to 5 hours of continuous playback. If you’re not close to an electrical outlet, though, you can just pop them into the wireless charging case for a quick boost.

The earbuds feature Apple’s H1 chip which delivers low-latency playback, crystal-clear audio quality, and excellent microphone support during calls. It’s a veritable wonder chip, and if you’ve never used AirPods before, you will be delighted. While our Ryan Waniata did pose some concerns with battery life in Digital Trend’s 2019 Apple AirPods feature, he did make it clear that these earbuds “are a smash hit.”

“By virtually all accounts, these are an incredibly well-designed pair of fully wireless earbuds.”

Additional features include reliable noise cancellation, direct access to Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, Qi wireless charging support, and a variety of onboard sensors, like dual-optical and motion-detectors (accelerometer). What’s more, they have a universal fit that’s sure to be compatible with your ear size, which is always good, and you’ll look fantastic wearing them.

Amazon is offering the 2019 Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $150 right now, which is nearly $50 off the full price of the earbuds ($199). That’s a deal sure to compete with any Prime Day sales going on! No one knows how long it’s going to last, except maybe Jeff Bezos.

