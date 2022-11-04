If you’re on the hunt for a good deal on a high-quality set of wireless earbuds, you may want to jump for Walmart’s sale on the second generation Apple AirPods with charging case. Also called the AirPods 2, these sharp-looking earbuds are one of the best AirPods deals we’ve seen. For this sale, Walmart slashed the price of these AirPods from $124 to just $90, a $34 savings from an earlier sale price and an impressive discount from the original $159 list price. We suggest you snap up this deal quickly, whether it’s for yourself or for an iPhone user on your holiday shopping list.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods 2

Searching for the best earbuds can quickly get overwhelming if you’re not sure what’s most important. Are you looking for style, music playback quality, long battery life, or simple installation and operation? The Digital Trends Apple AirPods 2 review noted the earbuds for their sleek design, extremely easy setup, reliable connectivity, and custom functionality with iPhones and Siri. The second generation AirPods use Apple’s H1 processor, gaining faster connections to Siri, faster phone connections, and over 50% talk time per charge than the earlier generation. Just say “Hey Siri” to access useful Siri commands for iOS or macOS with the digital voice assistant. A Digital Trends Recommended Product, the matured AirPods 2 stood up to competitors. For example, in an Apple AirPods vs. Beats Powerbeats Pro comparison, Digital Trends recommended choosing the AirPods 2 as the economical, “tried-and-true-option.”

The AirPods 2 use a Lightning wired connection to recharge — an optional wireless charging case is available separately. The AirPods 2 earbuds run for up to three hours of talk time or five hours of listening time per charge. The AirPods 2 can recharge in the charging case for up to 24 hours of additional listening time or 18 hours of talk time. According to Apple, 15 minutes of recharging the AirPods 2 in the charging case gives you up to three hours of listening time or two hours of talk time.

Certainly iPhone users will want to take advantage of this deal for the Apple AirPods 2 at the low $90 price. Saving $34 off the already reduced $124 regular price just adds to the value of these high-performance wireless earbuds.

Editors' Recommendations