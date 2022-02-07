This code will get you 3rd generation AirPods for only $140

If you’re looking for some great Apple deals, we’ve got one that’s exclusive to Digital Trends readers. One of the best AirPods deals you’ll come across is at Daily Steals right now, where you can get the Apple AirPods 3 for just $140 with the discount code DTAPOD. That’s a $39 discount off the AirPods 3’s regular price of $179. It’s one of the best headphone deals around, and it’s just for Digital Trends readers. The discount code is good until March 6, but at a price this low, inventory isn’t likely to last, so click over to Daily Steals now to claim your new Apple AirPods 3.

Apple’s AirPods in-ear headphone lineup have been popular since they first launched, and the third-generation AirPods have built upon the tech of previous generations while simultaneously introducing new features. The Apple AirPods 3 feature spatial audio with dynamic head tracking that makes movies, TV shows, and other content come to life by creating the sense that the sound is all around you. An adaptive equalizer allows the headphones to automatically tune to your ears, and a force sensor lets you easily control you entertainment and answer phone calls. The AirPods 3 also feature an effortless setup, in-ear detection, and automatic switching among devices, a nice convenience for users working across multiple Apple products.

The battery life of the Apple AirPods 3 reaches up to six hours on a single charge, and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe charging case. They are sweat and water resistant, which makes them a great set of headphones for the gym, the trails, or on the morning run. Like all Apple devices, the AirPods 3 feature Siri voice activation and control. With all of the new features of the AirPods 3, it may be a little confusing which Apple AirPods are right for you, and if that’s the case, we’ve got you covered in figuring out which AirPods you should buy.

An exclusive discount for Digital Trends readers, the Apple AirPods 3 are just $140 with discount code DTAPOD at Daily Steals right now. That’s a $39 savings from their regular price of $179, and an impressive price drop on a piece of tech that doesn’t often see one. The discount code is good until March 6, but supplies may be limited, so get over to Daily Steals now to claim yours.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations