Apple’s latest AirPods are on sale for Black Friday

The third-generation AirPods, the latest model in this line of Apple’s wireless earbuds, are currently available for just $160 in the early Walmart Black Friday deals. That’s $39 in savings from their original price of $199, and if you’re an Apple fan, you would know that you won’t often see such discounts for the newest versions of the brand’s products. If you take advantage of this offer, you also won’t have to go through the chaos when the Black Friday deals roll out on the shopping holiday itself, so click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods (3rd Gen)

The third-generation Apple AirPods, a definite improvement over the second-generation Apple AirPods, is under Digital Trends’ best true wireless earbuds as the best semi-open fit earbuds. The biggest upgrade between the generations is sound quality, which will let you better appreciate your favorite songs and shows, followed by a more secure fit, the addition of physical pinch controls, and the introduction of head-tracking spatial audio that was previously only seen in the more expensive AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. The wireless earbuds also get an IPX4 rating for water resistance, so you won’t have to worry about damaging them during sweaty workouts or when there’s sudden rain.

The things that haven’t changed with the third-generation Apple AirPods include the simple setup process that pairs them with your iOS devices, and the wear sensors that will automatically pause whatever you’re listening to when you remove one of the earbuds. They also come with a wireless charging case, but with improved battery life of up to 6 hours per charge and a total of 30 hours of usage with the juice from the case.

For shoppers who are on the hunt for the best Black Friday AirPods deals that may be enjoyed right now, this could be it — the third-generation Apple AirPods for just $160 from Walmart, after a $39 discount to its sticker price of $199. Hundreds of the wireless earbuds have been purchased over the past 24 hours, so we’re not sure how long you’ve got before stocks run out. If you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the third-generation Apple AirPods, you should finalize your purchase immediately.

