Ready to cut the cord? Apple AirPods are at the lowest price they’ve ever been

Share

AirPods were a new and innovative way of listening to music when they first came out, and like any innovation, they came with their fair share of controversy. Though these pods were created to help ease the pain of dealing with tangled cords (mission accomplished), the end of the headphone jack caused a lot of anguish for any iPhone user not ready to commit to Bluetooth. Whenever a company takes step toward the future, there are bound to be quite a few consumers resistant to that change. And with a $159 price tag, it’s hard to blame anyone for being at least somewhat hesitant about buying in.

The price of Apple’s AirPods has stayed firmly at $159 since they were released about two years ago, but for the first time since then, we’re seeing some savings. We can’t be entirely sure why the price has finally started to drop, but we can assume it has something to do with the new Apple AirPods case coming down the pipeline. The future of AirPods may include wireless charging, portable playback, and LED indicators, and the newest version of these headphones will likely come at a very high price. So if you’ve been looking to pick up a brand-new pair of Apple’s current AirPods, there’s no better time than right now. Though they are still $159 from Apple, you can get them for just $145 on Amazon — the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Whenever you’re buying a new pair of headphones, the price tag can seem a bit overwhelming. You can always pick a cheap pair of Bluetooth headphones and be on your way, but the reality is — you get what you pay for. If you want quality sound that won’t break down, you’re going to have to pay a premium price. Getting a new set of Apple AirPods for just $145 isn’t just the best deal, it’s the only deal out there. You can always pick up these certified refurbished AirPods for $136 from Best Buy, but you might as well dish out the extra $9 for something that’s never been put in someone else’s ear.

$145 | Amazon $136 | Best Buy

Looking for more cool stuff? Find Apple discounts and more from our curated deals page, or follow us on Twitter for the latest savings.