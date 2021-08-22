  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

AirPods are down to only $115 at Walmart today — but hurry!

By
AirPods 2 Charging Case

Ideal for heading back to school or simply to make your daily commute more interesting, Walmart has cut the price on the Apple AirPods to just $115. A savings of $15, the appealing AirPods just got, well, even more appealing thanks to being so well priced. While they’re no longer the best true wireless earbuds for iOS, they’re still a great bet if you want all the advantages that come from Apple-branded earphones but don’t want to spend a fortune. As always, there’s no indication as to how long this deal is on for so you’ll want to snap them up as soon as possible.

Apple AirPods are a highly reliable choice for earbuds, especially if you already own Apple devices. They’re incredibly simple to set up, they look good, and they offer a solid and reliable connection at all times. In the case of these Apple AirPods, they have a wired charging case so you’ll miss out on the benefits of wireless charging but that’s a small price to pay, especially when these AirPods are so cheap.

When it comes to the differences between the AirPods Pro and AirPods, you still get great sound quality and a super convenient way of using them. It’s just active noise cancellation and adaptive EQ that you miss out on for the extra cash.

Other than that, the Apple AirPods offer the new Apple H1 headphone chip for a faster and more reliable wireless connection, fast charging, rich audio and call quality, plus quick access to Siri by simply saying, “Hey Siri.” It’s all these little things that soon make them feel far superior to other earbuds in this price range.

Ideally suited for Apple users in particular, the Apple AirPods are down to just $115 right now at Walmart. Be sure to pick up sooner rather than later while stocks last at this price.

More AirPods deals

Thinking about upgrading to the Apple AirPods Pro instead of the AirPods at Walmart? There are lots of great AirPods deals that will save you plenty of cash. Alternatively, if a different brand appeals, check out all the headphone deals going on too. There’s something for every budget and need here.

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$180 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
AMAZON RENEWED

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)

$171 $190
Get the AirPods Pro you want but save some money with these renewed earbuds. These pre-owned earbuds have been tested and cleaned by Amazon suppliers.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

$500 $549
With their exquisite build quality and super sound, the new AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones are made for true audiophiles (and true Apple fans).
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$150 $199
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$115 $159
Launched in 2016, the AirPods aren’t old hat by any means, offering near enough all the same features as the AirPods 2 -- with the main difference being they last for half the time on a single charge.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Cheap Headphones: Bose QuietComfort 35 are insanely cheap today

bo beoplayh4 bose quiet comfort35ii amazon deals comfort 35 ii

This 55-inch 4K TV is so cheap today it could be a mistake

50 inch tcl 4 series 4k tv deal best buy black friday 2020 featured image large

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut: 10 things to do first on Iki Island

Jin and Kenji discuss future plans at sunset in Ghost of Tsushima.

This top-rated JBL Bluetooth speaker just got a massive price cut

jbl go 2 speaker deal walmart august 2021 bluetooth feature

How to watch SpaceX launch its 23rd resupply mission to the ISS next week

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon cargo capsule soars upward after lifting off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 3, 2021, during the company's 22nd Commercial Resupply Services mission for NASA to the International Space Station.

Is a lawn mower robot worth it?

robot-lawnmowers-are-making-their-way-onto-american-grass

Ghost of Tsushima: How to transfer PS4 save data to the Director’s Cut

ghost of tsushima review boosting jin

Everything you need to know about Overwatch endorsements

Overwatch

NASA’s Perseverance rover spots Mars’ teeny tiny moon, Deimos

mars 2020 perseverance rover

Best cheap Garmin watch deals for August 2021

prime day garmin smartwatch deals 2020 instinct orange

Best cheap Nespresso deals for August 2021

Breville-Nespresso USA Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Espresso Machine

Diablo 2: Resurrected beta is a ghost that haunts my memories

Archangel Tyreal holding a soul shard

Best cheap lap desk deals for August 2021

best lap desk deals costway