AirPods are down to only $115 at Walmart today — but hurry!

Ideal for heading back to school or simply to make your daily commute more interesting, Walmart has cut the price on the Apple AirPods to just $115. A savings of $15, the appealing AirPods just got, well, even more appealing thanks to being so well priced. While they’re no longer the best true wireless earbuds for iOS, they’re still a great bet if you want all the advantages that come from Apple-branded earphones but don’t want to spend a fortune. As always, there’s no indication as to how long this deal is on for so you’ll want to snap them up as soon as possible.

Apple AirPods are a highly reliable choice for earbuds, especially if you already own Apple devices. They’re incredibly simple to set up, they look good, and they offer a solid and reliable connection at all times. In the case of these Apple AirPods, they have a wired charging case so you’ll miss out on the benefits of wireless charging but that’s a small price to pay, especially when these AirPods are so cheap.

When it comes to the differences between the AirPods Pro and AirPods, you still get great sound quality and a super convenient way of using them. It’s just active noise cancellation and adaptive EQ that you miss out on for the extra cash.

Other than that, the Apple AirPods offer the new Apple H1 headphone chip for a faster and more reliable wireless connection, fast charging, rich audio and call quality, plus quick access to Siri by simply saying, “Hey Siri.” It’s all these little things that soon make them feel far superior to other earbuds in this price range.

Ideally suited for Apple users in particular, the Apple AirPods are down to just $115 right now at Walmart. Be sure to pick up sooner rather than later while stocks last at this price.

Thinking about upgrading to the Apple AirPods Pro instead of the AirPods at Walmart? There are lots of great AirPods deals that will save you plenty of cash. Alternatively, if a different brand appeals, check out all the headphone deals going on too. There’s something for every budget and need here.

