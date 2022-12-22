You can get a pair of AirPods for $90, but hurry – they’re selling fast

Impressively, AirPods deals have got even better today with Walmart offering Apple AirPods (2nd generation) for just $90. Normally priced at $119, you save $29 off the usual price. These are slightly older AirPods than the latest 3rd-generation ones, and they lack a wireless charging case, but other than that, you’re getting all the ease of AirPods for a far lower price than usual. Let’s take a look at what you need to know. Alternatively, hit the buy button now if you’ve been waiting for this offer.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods (2nd generation)

The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) are no longer some of the best wireless earbuds around, but at this price, they’re still well worth considering. They have all the essentials you need, particularly if you own many Apple devices and want to be able to connect to them easily and quickly.

With super easy setup that genuinely takes seconds, the Apple AirPods (2nd generation) are always ready for action. As soon as you take them out of the case, they switch on and automatically connect to your Apple device. Such convenience might not feel like a big deal but you’ll soon appreciate how quickly everything just works. The convenience continues with quick access to Siri provided by a simple ‘Hey Siri’ any time you need the voice assistant to do something. For the times you do need to get more tactile, you can simply double-tap to play or skip forward a track.

The Apple H1 headphone chip means you get a reliable wireless connection to all your devices, ensuring dropouts simply don’t happen. There’s also up to three hours of talk time on a single charge with the case helping you get back up to full quickly. You’ll need to plug it in via the lightning connector rather than use the case wirelessly, but if you already have an iPhone, the cable will be nearby anyhow. It’s a small price to pay on something that’s such great value.

Normally priced at $119, the Apple AirPods (2nd generation) are down to $90 at Walmart meaning you save $29 on the usual price. Going for slightly older tech proves to be a great deal here with the AirPods still sounding great and providing all the convenient touches you would expect from Apple. Hugely popular already, buy them now before the deal expires.

