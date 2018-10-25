When Apple released its AirPods, the event was accompanied by some controversy over pricing and design. Consumers were not sold on the idea of abandoning their wired earphones for high-priced earbuds that would potentially fall off and get lost.
Fast forward two years and it seems that more and more people are cutting the cord and accepting the wireless trend. Bluetooth wireless headphones remove the inconvenience of constantly dealing with tangled cords, but the Apple product comes with a hefty price tag.
If you were hesitant about committing to the AirPods before, there has never been a better time to pick them up than now. For three days only you can get a professionally refurbished AirPods Bluetooth headset for just $90 from Newegg, a $50 discount from Newegg’s usual price.
A brand-new AirPod on Amazon is normally priced at $145, making this sale price $55 cheaper, and the lowest price we’ve found online.
This device is an innovative way of listening to music, wire-free. A simple tap on either outer shell of the pod and Siri is at your service, ready to set a reminder, play your favorite song on Apple Music, or place calls. When receiving a call from someone, Siri will announce it, and a double-tap on the pod will answer the call. Additionally, the sensors inside the AirPod will notice when one earbud is removed and will automatically stop playing music. Once the earbud is placed in your ear again, it will resume playing. This cool feature helps save battery life, which Apple claims can last up to 24 hours with multiple charges from the AirPod case.
The AirPods are not recommended for fitness activity because in that context, they are prone to fall out. However, they are still considered one of the top-performing wireless earbuds in the market. If you’re tired of your headphone cords getting tangled — and frankly can’t resist the Airpods’ appeal — take advantage of this sweet deal. Grab these never-before-used AirPods now, while supplies last and with a 90-day supplier warranty.
Looking for more great stuff? Find Apple Watch deals, Apple MacBook deals, and more on our curated deals page, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Ready to cut the cord? Apple AirPods are on sale for the first time ever
- Buy any iPhone X, XS, or XS Max from Verizon and score an iPhone XR totally free
- One of the best noise-canceling headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 25, is on sale
- Best Buy is slashing prices on Sony earbuds for a limited time
- Beat the heat this summer with an affordable air conditioner