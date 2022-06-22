Every model of AirPods is on sale at Amazon today

When it comes to on-the-go listening for Apple devices, you can’t beat Apple’s AirPods. Not only do they have seamless compatibility with iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers, but they also have fantastic audio quality and all-day battery life. However, AirPods don’t always come cheap, which is why we were ecstatic to share some of the best AirPods deals around on Amazon. Today, Amazon is holding a sale on every model of AirPods, from the 2nd-generation AirPods all the way up to the AirPods Max. Keep reading to discover why these headphones are must-haves for Apple fans.

Apple AirPods 2 — $100, was $159

While the 2nd generation Apple AirPods aren’t the latest and greatest wireless earbuds anymore, these buds are more than good enough to support your daily listening habits. Like their newer and more expensive cousins, the Apple AirPods 2 have seamless compatibility and pairing with the entire ecosystem of Apple devices. That means all you need to do is open the case and you can start listening to your favorite songs, audiobooks, and podcasts within seconds. This model is also equipped with Siri access, so you can quickly talk to your voice assistant without pulling out your phone. With the charging case, you can get up to 24 hours of total listening time — more than enough to last you a day or two. Overall, these are a fantastic option if you’re looking for a simple pair of earbuds to pair with your iPhone. You can pick them up on Amazon for a steep discount by hitting the Buy Now button below.

Apple AirPods 3 — $169, was $179

If you want all the new AirPods features, but you want to keep the distinct, particular aesthetic that Apple’s audio peripherals have become known for, then you should check out the Apple AirPods 3. They come with an all-new contoured design that’s curved around the shape of your ear, which means a more secure and comfortable fit for extended periods. They also have the brand new adaptive EQ feature that automatically tunes music based on your ear shape, giving you the best possible audio quality every time. Another new feature is improved battery life, with up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge and up to 30 hours together with the charging case. In addition, these AirPods come with a brand new wireless charging case compatible with MagSafe, securely locking it in place and ensuring you get adequate contact every time you place the case 0n the pad. These earbuds are also compatible with Apple’s new head-tracking spatial audio feature, which gives you a more immersive listening experience when you’re listening to Apple Music. Get these fantastic earbuds for a steal of a price today by hitting the Buy Now button below.

Apple AirPods Pro — $174, was $249

For those looking for the best truly wireless earbuds that Apple has to offer, look no further than the Apple AirPods Pro. Unlike other models, these come with tapered silicone tips that ensure a secure fit on your ears. In fact, in our Apple AirPods Pro review, we raved about the level of comfort, with these being among the most comfortable earbuds to wear for long periods. Because of their secure fit on your ear and their robust sweat and water resistance, these are also great workout earbuds for the gym or outdoor exercises. If you plan to bring these to noisy areas or public transport, you’ll be glad to know they have excellent active noise cancellation that effectively blocks unwanted sounds. When you need to hear sounds around you, then you can turn on the included transparency mode. These buds are also compatible with the latest features, including spatial audio and wireless charging. You can pick them up on Amazon for a steep discount today.

Apple AirPods Max — $499, was $549

While they’re not as compact as the smaller AirPods models, the Apple AirPods Max represent the top-of-the-line audio quality. When we reviewed these over-ear headphones, we called them the “most fun headphones ever” because of their exceptional design, robust features, and spectacular sound quality. Right out of the bat, you can expect some of the best active noise cancellation you can find on any pair of headphones across different price points, along with a shockingly effective transparency mode. The design is also unique, representing a significant departure from other headphones on the market with its all-metal build and sleek finish. If you’re planning to hop into video or audio calls, the Apple AirPods Max are also a fantastic traveling companion because of their phenomenal call quality. Pick up these premium audio peripherals from Amazon for a huge discount today by hitting the Buy Now button below.

