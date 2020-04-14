Apple Deals: Save big on AirPods, iPad 10.2, and iPad Pro

Gearing up your home office or study space? Apple devices are a great choice. Need some true wireless earbuds for conference calls or online courses? Consider the AirPods. Looking to assemble a portable workstation that can be moved around the house? Check out the iPad 10.2 or iPad Pro. Best of all, all of these devices are on sale right now. You’ll need to act fast, though: These offers won’t be around for long.

AirPods with Charging Case – $140, was $160

The AirPods carry an iconic golf-tee design that looks like the EarPods minus the wires. This second-generation model comes equipped with the Apple H1 chip, bringing in a series of upgrades over the previous generation. These include faster connection for phone calls, the “Hey, Siri” feature, and reduced gaming lag. They’ve also been beefed up in terms of range and wireless connection.

When it comes to sound performance, there’s nothing to write home about the second-gen AirPods. They offer almost the same quality as the wired EarPods, and although it’s not the best, you will not be disappointed with the way they deliver sound. Instrumentals are smoothed over with a pleasant and soft warmth, bass is rich and full, and midrange and treble are clear. And since these AirPods sit gently on the ears, you can expect them to remain comfortable for long hours all while minimizing intrusion from unwanted ambient noise.

Apple claims these AirPods will last for up to five hours before needing a recharge. Combined with the reserve juice of the charging case, total battery power is expected to last for more than 24 hours.

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case– $170, was $200

These AirPods are the same as the model listed above except for one thing – their charging case. The tiny case for these AirPods is wireless and has its LED lights moved to the front, allowing you to see the charging status when the case is placed atop a Qi-compatible charging mat. It can still be charged traditionally through a lightning cable if you prefer, though. According to Apple, the charging case carries the same amount of reserve battery power as the original AirPods – offering up to 24 hours of runtime – which still beats most competitors in the earbuds industry.

If you liked the way the wired EarPods sound, then you’ll be happy with the audio quality of these AirPods. They fall under the “not bad” category, with their sound signature running in between premium and lackluster. Even at a medium level, these buds manage to deliver plenty of audio power accompanied by pleasant instruments and powerful bass. They also fit securely in the ears even without forcing them in, making for comfortable wear and reduced background noise.

With the H1 chip in place, these AirPods offer faster wireless connection to devices. You’ll also be able to enjoy 50% more talk time than the first-gen AirPods, much better battery life, and quick access to Siri. Additionally, the chip ensures clear call quality even in windy situations by eliminating distortions.

10.2-Inch iPad – $300, was $330

The seventh generation of the standard iPad is one of the best tablets out there. We at Digital Trends even dubbed it the “culmination of Apple’s experience” and a tablet that offers great all-around capabilities. It’s not a match for the bells and whistles of the beefier 2018 iPad Pro (see below), but it’s a great entry-level, budget-friendly machine that you can count on for productivity.

Apple built this iPad with the A10 Fusion processor complete with an embedded M10 co-processor and 3GB of RAM. This chip may not be as fast as the A12X used by the iPad Pro, but all you need to know is that it does a fine job of running tasks smoothly. Whether you’re skipping in and out of apps, surfing the web, watching movies, or playing the latest games, the tablet can handle it all with zero lag. The larger screen just makes the experience better, offering more space for multitasking, multimedia consumption, and productivity.

In addition to its beefed-up support for Apple Pencil, this iPad’s compatibility with the Smart Keyboard (accessories sold separately) is what really makes it a capable productivity machine. You’ll also be able to experience desktop-grade performance, thanks to the new iPadOS that ushers in a whole lot of improvements compared to the altered version of iOS previously used by iPads.

iPad Pro – from $800

If you don’t mind spending cash on a tablet with some serious power, there’s no better pick than the 2018 iPad Pro. This device is crafted with powerful hardware and a stunning screen that can match those of Chromebooks and traditional Windows laptops. It’s definitely not a regular tablet; it offers outstanding capabilities especially when used with accessories like a keyboard or stylus (not included).

This iPad Pro is available in two sizes: One with an 11-inch screen and a version with a 12.9-inch display. They come packed with the A12X Bionic chip along with 4GB of RAM (or 6GB in the 1TB model), allowing for blazing-fast performance and buttery smooth multitasking. Even the latest games and most demanding apps run without a sweat. Both versions also boast high-resolution screens with Retina Display and ProMotion tech features that make for wonderful visuals and a fluid touchscreen response, as well as solid speakers that can produce clear and loud sound with nice bass.

Away from the charging cable, the iPad Pro is claimed to last you through a full day of work and entertainment. Battery power even stretches longer with minimal usage. The 11-inch (256GB) and 12.9-inch (64GB) variant are both on sale on Best Buy for $800 or $900, respectively. Order today while the deals are live.

11-Inch Apple iPad Pro, 256GB – $800, was $950

12.9-Inch Apple iPad Pro, 64GB – $900, was $1,000

