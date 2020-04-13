A smooth study or work-from-home experience starts with having the right tech tool kit. If you’ve got the cash to splash out on quality equipment, you can never go wrong with Apple. Whether you need earbuds, a tablet, a laptop, or a desktop, we’ve compiled here several must-have Apple devices — both the AirPods with Charging Case and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, the iPad 10.2 and iPad Pro, the MacBook Air, and the 21.5-inch iMac — at discounted prices. Apple deals can be hard to come by, so you better hurry and act fast.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen) – $140, was $160

The second-generation AirPods carry the H1 chip, which ushers in a whole range of upgrades over the first-generation model. In addition to solid range and stable wireless connection, the chip also promises 50% more talk time, better battery life, quick Siri access, and lower gaming lag. The chip can also eliminate distortions to ensure clear call quality even in windy environments.

When it comes to audio quality, the AirPods 2 sound just OK compared to most rivals. They’re nothing to write home about, but anyone who liked the original AirPods will be happy with how these buds sound. They can deliver plenty of power even at a medium volume level, with the sound accompanied by powerful bass and pleasant instrumentals. You’ll also appreciate the softness and warmth they lend to certain songs. Overall, their sound signature is neither premium nor lackluster.

These AirPods can last for up to five hours on a single charge. Combined with the reserve juice of the charging case, total battery power is estimated to be more than 24 hours. Grab this model now on Best Buy or BH Photo Video for $20 off.

Apple 10.2-Inch iPad – $300, was $330

Anyone eyeing a budget-friendly all-around tablet will find love with the 2019 Apple iPad. This seventh-generation model is one of Digital Trends’ picks for the best overall tablets, with our review team noting that it’s the “culmination of Apple’s experience.” It may not have the bells and whistles of the mighty 2018 iPad Pro (see below), but it does deliver a really good tablet experience at a reasonable price.

At the heart of this iPad is Apple’s A10 Fusion processor with an embedded M10 co-processor and 3GB of RAM. Although not as fast as the A12X found in the Pro model, but it can certainly deliver a smooth, lag-free operation – from skipping in and out of apps and browsing the web to watching movies and playing the latest games. Its screen is also larger than the previous standard iPads, meaning more space for multitasking, entertainment, and productivity.

While its support for the Apple Pencil has been beefed up, what makes this tablet a real productivity workhorse is that it now works with the Smart Keyboard (both accessories sold separately). Additionally, it’s compatible with the new iPadOS which offers a desktop-grade experience. These are all especially convenient if you’re planning to use the iPad as a portable workstation.

Apple iPad Pro – up to $150 off

Want some serious power in a tablet and have the cash to splurge on it? You won’t find anything better than the 2018 iPad Pro. Apple built this device with powerful hardware and a stunning display that are in line with most Chromebooks and Windows laptops. Its capabilities even go beyond what a standard tablet can offer, most especially when paired with accessories like a stylus or a keyboard (sold separately).

The 2018 iPad Pro comes in two size variations: One with an 11-inch display and a version with a 12.9-inch screen. Both come equipped with the A12 Bionic CPU backed by 4GB of RAM (or 6GB in the 1TB model), allowing for lag-free multitasking and overall buttery smooth performance, even on the latest and games and intensive apps. They also flaunt screens with a high pixel density, along with the Retina display technology and ProMotion technology. Together, they make for stunning visuals as well as fluid and more responsive tablet experience. The speakers are equally impressive, capable of producing clear, full, and loud sound with nice bass.

The iPad Pro fares well away from the charging cable and is perfect for when you are on the go. It can get you through a full day of productivity and even stretches longer with minimal usage. Order the 11-inch (256GB) or 12.9-inch (64GB) variant on Best Buy for $800 or $900, respectively.

11-Inch Apple iPad Pro, 256GB – $800, was $950

12.9-Inch Apple iPad Pro, 64GB – $900, was $1,000

13-Inch Apple MacBook Air – $900, was $1,100

Apple manages to make the MacBook Air thinner and lighter than ever without sacrificing on build quality. It’s crafted with an eco-friendly aluminum chassis and the same clean, sleek aesthetic as the rest of the MacBook family. Although it looks almost exactly like the previous one, Apple claims it boasts significant upgrades under the hood.

Although both the old and new MacBook Air have a 13-inch LED-backlit screen, the latter’s display is further elevated by Apple’s True Tone technology. This enables the screen to adapt to the ambient light, which in return makes images look more natural and with accurate colors. It’s not a match to the MacBook Pro, but it’s nonetheless fantastic.

Inside this MacBook Air is a dual-core eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, complete with 8GB of RAM and a fast 128GB solid-state drive (SSD). This combo enables a speedy performance on the usual daily workflow, including working in Photoshop, streaming videos, web browsing, and word processing. There can be a tiny bit of slowdown with programs, multiple browsers, and apps open simultaneously, but not enough to ruin the computing experience.

If you have your heart set on a MacBook but don’t want to shell out too much cash, the MacBook Air is for you. It’s a well-rounded laptop with solid performance and great build quality. Score it now on Best Buy at a discounted price of $900.

21.5-inch Apple iMac – $1,100, was $1,300

The iMac is a great all-in-one computer especially for video and photo editing and web browsing. This model comes with a Retina 4K display which breaks down to a stunning resolution of 4,095 x 2,306 pixels. It’s without a doubt visually impressive, allowing for crisper images, richer colors, and razor-sharp text. It’s an ideal choice for photographers and content creators alike.

The iMac performance is at an all-time high with a new eighth-generation Intel Core i3 processor built in, which enables up to a 60% performance boost over the last-generation model. Working alongside this chip is 8GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB of hard-drive storage. Additionally, it’s equipped with the AMD Radeon Pro 555X, providing extra power for video editing and content creation. When it comes to connectivity, this computer features four USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an SDXC card slot.

If you’ve had your eye on an iMac and don’t need 8K capability, this model is one of the most practical choices out there. It should provide all the processing power necessary for your productivity goals. You can grab this desktop computer now for only $1,100 on Best Buy complete with the Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Keyboard.

Looking for more ways to gear up your home office? Check out our curated deals page for exciting offers on wireless mice, wireless keyboards, routers, office chairs, and more.

