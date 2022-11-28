Apple’s AirPods Max headphones are $100 off for Cyber Monday

As part of the Cyber Monday deals going on right now, we’re seeing a sizeable discount on the ever-popular Apple AirPods Max over at Amazon. Normally priced at $549, you can buy a pair of these stylish headphones for only $450. A savings of nearly $100 works out at 18% off making this the ideal time to treat yourself to one of the most appealing Cyber Monday headphone deals around. Stock is likely to get increasingly limited with delivery times getting more distant than they used to be. Snap them up now before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Max

One of the Cyber Monday AirPods deals that many of us have been waiting for, the Apple AirPods Max are pretty special. We described them as the ‘most fun headphones ever’ thanks to them simplifying pretty much everything and looking good as well. Some of the best headphones around, the Apple AirPods Max use an Apple-designed dynamic driver to provide you with high-fidelity audio. Additionally, it includes Apple’s spatial audio with dynamic head tracking so you get theater-like sound that surrounds you, making you feel like you’re actually at a concert.

Computational audio combines custom acoustic design with the Apple H1 chip so you get reliable performance and connectivity and a superior experience every time. Further helping matters, the Apple AirPods Max are some of the best noise-canceling headphones with its active noise cancellation capable of effectively blocking outside noise while also allowing you to return when you need to via its great transparency mode.

With 20 hours of listening time off one charge, you’ll rarely need to remove these headphones unless you absolutely need to. That’s further helped by how comfortable they are with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions that provide you with a great fit that feels good on your head and around your ears.

Some of the best headphones around, particularly for owners of other Apple devices, the Apple AirPods Max are a delight to use in every way. Normally priced at $549 at Amazon, they’re down to $450 right now, saving you $99 off the usual price. This is a great deal for anyone keen to invest in high-end headphones. Buy them now before the deal ends.

