If you’re looking for a fun way to take your tunes on the go, plenty of headphone deals abound. If you’re looking to do so with Apple’s AirPods Max, Amazon has discounted the price of the popular headphones to $456, a savings of $93 from their regular price of $549. It’s not often we see discounts this big on Apple products, and when you factor in free shipping, this makes for one of the best Apple deals and AirPods deals we’ve come across. Act quickly to claim your new Apple AirPods Max.

Apple, one of the hottest and most-respected names in computing, has become one of the hottest and most-respected names in headphones over the last few years as well. The AirPods Max have been a large contributor to that, as they produce amazing sound quality, look fantastic, and are the most fun headphones ever. They come in a variety of great colors for the most stylish of headphone users, and they offer up to 20 hours of listening time so you won’t have to worry about the soundtrack to your life dying in the middle of your day.

In addition to producing amazing sound, the AirPods Max bring the simplicity and ease of use that Apple’s products are known for. They sync up easily with Bluetooth devices, and they work especially well with Apple’s hardware ecosystem, whether you’re watching a movie on your iPad or playing video games on Apple TV. Spatial audio technology tracks your head to provide theater-like sound that surrounds you, and computational audio works with Apple’s H1 chip and software for immersive listening experiences. The AirPods Max are a premium set of headphones that provide a premium listening experience. Apple headphone shoppers can also use our AirPods vs. AirPods Max and AirPods Max vs. AirPods Pro showdowns to see which model is right for them.

This discount on Apple’s AirPods Max is a rare find, so click over to Amazon quickly to claim yours. They can be had for only $456, a savings of $93 from the regular price of $549. Free shipping is part of the deal, and free faster shipping is in play for Amazon Prime members.

