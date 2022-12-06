 Skip to main content
A perfect gift for Apple fans, AirPods Max are $100 off today

Paula Beaton
By
Woman wearing Apple Airpods Max.
Apple

Whether you’re a headphone geek, an Apple geek, or both, you’re going to love this amazing deal. Right now, you can get $100 off the Apple AirPods Max at Amazon, bagging yourself these headphones for the bargainous price of $450, down from $550. Apple fans know that deals like this don’t happen often, and when they do, they fly off the shelves. This is one of the best headphone deals around right now, but with no guarantees this deal will still be around tomorrow, we recommend you grab it now if you don’t want to miss out!

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Max

The Apple AirPods Max regularly feature on lists of the best headphones, and for good reason. These headphones are comfortable, high quality, and worth every penny, even when they’re not on offer. The sleek design with aluminum earcups and stainless steel headband sliders looks and feels fantastic, with comfortable padded ear cushions and mesh fabric on the headband to reduce pressure for long listening sessions.

The AirPods Max are also effortless to set up, with on-head detection, and you can quickly switch between two devices. You can even share audio to two sets of AirPods from your iOS device. Computational audio combines custom acoustic design with the Apple H1 chip for immersive listening experiences, while Apple’s dynamic driver provides high-fidelity audio. You’ll feel like you’re listening to your favorite band live rather than on the couch, thanks to spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. Even listening on the go is a delight, as these are some of the best noise-canceling headphones around, with active noise cancellation blocking out your surroundings and transparency mode for when you need to be aware of what’s going on around you.

The AirPods Max provide up to 20 hours of listening time (with spatial audio and ANC on), so you can listen all day long to your favorite podcasts and tunes. You won’t ever need to worry about the battery draining unexpectedly, either, as their ultra-low-power mode can be used when stashing them in the included Smart Case.

Your friends aren’t going to believe you when you tell them you just saved $100 on the AirPods Max, bagging them for $450 down from the usual price of $550. You’ll need to move fast if you want to make this deal yours though, as it’s selling fast! Grab it right now and you’ll be enjoying your new headphones in time for the holidays.

