AirPods Max are $99 cheaper today

Apple fans who are planning to buy from headphone deals are probably on the lookout specifically for AirPods deals, as the audio accessories work best with iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices. If you’re interested in the Apple AirPods Max in particular, then you should take advantage of Amazon’s $99 discount for the wireless headphones, which bring their price down to $450 from their original price of $549.

The Apple AirPods Max are in Digital Trends’ best headphones as the top option for iPhone owners. The wireless headphones feature top-notch build quality, and they’re outstanding for making calls and listening to your favorite playlists. You won’t mind wearing them for a long time because of the knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions, and they’re very easy to set up with your iOS devices.

When comparing the AirPods and AirPods Max, the AirPods Max hold the advantage in terms of its minimalist design, comfortable padding, longer battery life of 20 hours on a single charge, more intuitive controls with the Digital Crown that’s also found on the Apple Watch, and better audio quality. The AirPods Max also feature active noise cancellation and Transparency Mode, similar to the AirPods Pro, with on-head detection that pauses or resumes playback when you remove or place them on your head.

If you want wireless headphones that are both head-turners and perfect for your iPhone, there’s no other choice but the AirPods Max. You don’t have to pay full price for them either, as they’re available from Amazon at $99 off, lowering their price to $450 from their original price of $549. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer, there’s no time to waste. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

If you’re already heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, but you’re not sold on Amazon’s offer for the AirPods Max, you should check out the discounts for the other AirPods devices. To help you with your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best AirPods deals that you can take advantage of right now.

