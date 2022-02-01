  1. Deals
AirPods Max are $99 cheaper today

Apple fans who are planning to buy from headphone deals are probably on the lookout specifically for AirPods deals, as the audio accessories work best with iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices. If you’re interested in the Apple AirPods Max in particular, then you should take advantage of Amazon’s $99 discount for the wireless headphones, which bring their price down to $450 from their original price of $549.

The Apple AirPods Max are in Digital Trends’ best headphones as the top option for iPhone owners. The wireless headphones feature top-notch build quality, and they’re outstanding for making calls and listening to your favorite playlists. You won’t mind wearing them for a long time because of the knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions, and they’re very easy to set up with your iOS devices.

When comparing the AirPods and AirPods Max, the AirPods Max hold the advantage in terms of its minimalist design, comfortable padding, longer battery life of 20 hours on a single charge, more intuitive controls with the Digital Crown that’s also found on the Apple Watch, and better audio quality. The AirPods Max also feature active noise cancellation and Transparency Mode, similar to the AirPods Pro, with on-head detection that pauses or resumes playback when you remove or place them on your head.

If you want wireless headphones that are both head-turners and perfect for your iPhone, there’s no other choice but the AirPods Max. You don’t have to pay full price for them either, as they’re available from Amazon at $99 off, lowering their price to $450 from their original price of $549. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer, there’s no time to waste. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More AirPods deals

If you’re already heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, but you’re not sold on Amazon’s offer for the AirPods Max, you should check out the discounts for the other AirPods devices. To help you with your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best AirPods deals that you can take advantage of right now.

TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple AirPods (Second Generation) with Charging Case

$119 $159
Equipped with Apple's H1 wireless chip, the earbuds give you hands-free access to Siri, shared listening on Apple devices with other H1 and W1-equipped headphones, and up to 24 hours of battery life. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$197 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for audio lovers. more
Buy at Amazon
AMAZON RENEWED

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)

$160 $172
Get the AirPods Pro you want but save some money with these renewed earbuds. These pre-owned earbuds have been tested and cleaned by Amazon suppliers. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods with MagSafe Charging Case (3rd Generation)

$169 $179
The third-gen Apple AirPods are here, and no surprise: they're great. They sound better and even come with a MagSafe-compatible charging case. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

$450 $549
With their exquisite build quality and super sound, the new AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones are made for true audiophiles (and true Apple fans). more
Buy at Amazon
