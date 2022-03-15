Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones at lowest price of 2022

Apple fans who are looking for headphone deals are likely focused on taking advantage of AirPods deals, as the wireless audio accessories have become immensely popular among shoppers. One of its models, the AirPods Max, is actually down to its lowest price for the year in Amazon’s Apple deals. The retailer is selling the wireless headphones for just $449, after a $100 discount to their original price of $549.

The first thing you’ll notice with the AirPods Max wireless headphones are their excellent build quality, with metal earcups that are covered with a lush textile, a fabric material in the headband with a cool springiness, and an oversized digital crown that feels great to twist. They’re also equipped with spatial audio technology with dynamic head tracking, which detects where you’re facing and provides theater-like sound that surrounds you. They’re also great for making calls and engaging in video meetings. And if you’re already in the Apple ecosystem, the AirPods Max are very easy to pair with an iPhone or iPad — once set up, they automatically connect to your mobile device as soon as you take them out of their case.

When comparing Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Max, the advantages of the AirPods Max include an easier time to find a proper fit, better sound quality, and an active noise cancellation feature. In addition to ANC, the wireless headphones also offer a remarkable transparency mode that will let you listen to everything that’s going on around you without having to take them off. Apple promises about 20 hours of usage on a single charge, and that’s with ANC and spatial audio enabled.

For a premium listening experience that only Apple can provide, you should go for the AirPods Max. If you’re interested, you’re in luck because the wireless headphones are available for their lowest price so far this year at $449, after a $100 price cut to their original price of $549. There’s no telling how long the offer will last, so you don’t have time to waste if you want it. To purchase the AirPods Max for cheaper than their retail price, don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

